Ron DeSantis supporters switch sides as Donald Trump takes 30-point lead





WASHINGTON As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enters his first full week of campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, he can only hope his fortunes improve. The signs, however, are not promising.

The man who hoped to end former President Donald Trump’s seemingly unstoppable bid to become the party’s standard bearer next year has actually found himself losing ground in recent days. DeSantiss’ botched effort, facilitated by Elon Musk, to launch his campaign via an audio webcast on Twitter last Wednesday left the pair a national laughing stock.

In the all-important election battleground of New Hampshire, some Republican lawmakers decided that the incompetence demonstrated by the DeSantis campaign merited switching sides. They withdrew their early endorsement of the Governors 2024 presidential bid and instead backed Trump.

We can’t expect someone to run the country if they can’t properly handle launching their own campaign, State Representative Sandra Panek explained. His colleague, Julia Harvey-Bolia, suggested that DeSantis needed more time to mature. DeSantis will make a great candidate in 2028, she argued, but insisted that next year Republicans will unite behind President Trump.

For DeSantis, who has claimed to be the safe and competent alternative to Trump, it’s a blow. The former president wasted no time launching a series of attack ads that simultaneously ridiculed the governor while accusing him of trying to steal Trump’s unique Make America Great Again set of positions.

There is only one Donald Trump, claims the grave narration in a TV ad. One who gave us the biggest tax cuts in history stood up to China and protected your job

Trump insiders are hoping this message solidifies his advantage over DeSantis in the early stages of the Republican primary battle. Some pollsters are now reporting that Trump is more than 30 points ahead of his main rival, a situation that DeSantis campaign craftsmen would have considered unimaginable just months ago.

Amid their man’s urgency to turn things around, a new challenge emerged in the form of the debt ceiling deal brokered late Saturday night by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. . If approved by Congress, the deal will save the United States from defaulting on $31 billion in debt and exporting economic insecurity around the world. But left-leaning Democrats and right-wing Republicans have expressed concern about the amount of bargaining their party leaders might have brokered.

Both DeSantis and Trump will keep a wary eye on right-wing Republicans on Capitol Hill. If they reject the compromise in substantial numbers, presidential rivals will have to tread carefully lest they alienate either supporters of the deal or its opponents.

So far, DeSantis hasn’t excelled at nuance stakes. Its position on the war in Ukraine, for example, remains opaque. After initially portraying it as a territorial dispute, he has come under fire from Republican foreign policy veterans who have accused him of not understanding what is at stake in the conflict.

DeSantis then rowed back, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and must answer for the outrages he continues to commit against Ukraine’s Americas allies. But in a new TV interview last week, DeSantis again lost the Ukrainian plot and was unable to identify his politics on the conflict.

In Florida, he also encounters difficulties. The standoff between DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company is only deepening, after he introduced retaliation against the company for opposing its Dont Say Gay legislation that prohibits under 10s from learning about the sexual orientation. As Disney threatened to shut down investments poised to create thousands of jobs in the Sunshine State, Trump accused DeSantis of being corporate hostile.

Book publisher Penguin Random House is also now in the crosshairs of governors, taking legal action against DeSantis allies who imposed book bans on several Florida school districts. Even the poem read by author Amanda Gorman during Bidens’ presidential inauguration has now rolled off the shelves of school libraries, as DeSantis cronies wage their war on revival in the state.

DeSantis is committed to making the rest of the United States more like Florida. But some veteran politicians wonder if the hell ever gets a chance.

Former George HW Bush campaign operative Rick Wilson told NBC News he doubted the governors’ ability to outsmart Trump. I’ve seen very smart people think they’re going to break the code, he said, adding that they always fail. Ron just doesn’t have the presence and the brazenness to separate Trump from his growing number of Republican supporters.

