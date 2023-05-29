Ijaz Ul Haq distances himself from Imran Khan and denies the merger with PTI





PML-Z Chairman Ijaz Ul Haq poses for a photo with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Twitter/@PTIOfficialISBHaq denies media reports citing the merger between PML-Z and PTI. Said that PML-Z could have an alliance with PTI, but no merger has taken place. The ECP had asked Haq to clarify the status of his party.

ISLAMABAD: Following the May 9 riots and their repercussions on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) so far, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) Chairman Ijaz Ul Haq appears to have taken his distance from the party, according to a report by The News published on Monday.

In issuing a clarification to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Haq claimed that his party had not merged with the PTI, refuting all media reports of the merger between the two political entities as incorrect.

Dozens of PTI leaders have disassociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led party following violent May 9 protests in which government and military facilities were attacked by enraged party supporters.

Since the riots, the country’s civilian and military leaders have pledged to deal firmly with disbelievers and those involved in the attacks and try them in military courts.

The former minister’s claims, however, came in response to a recent letter he received from the electoral authority on May 5, in which he was asked about his party’s status and intra-party polls for the upcoming elections. legislative elections.

Ijaz, son of former military leader General Zia ul Haq, and PTI Chairman Imran Khan met in Lahore in March this year after which the media published stories about the merger of their parties respective. There were also no denials about the news at the time.

In his response to the ECP, according to the publication, Ijaz said he did not merge his political party with the PTI during a meeting with the party’s chairman.

“The party may have an electoral alliance with the PTI in the next election, but no merger has taken place and reports about it have no substance,” Haq wrote to the electoral body.

The ECP had sent a letter to the head of PML-Z asking for clarification on the following points:

If the Pakistan Muslim League-Z (Zia) was merged into the PTI; if you (Ijaz) contest the next general election (2023) on the PTI ticket.

The ECP had therefore asked Haq to clarify the position and status of his party to go further in the light of article 200 (2) (3) and article 203 (3) of the electoral law of 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/489895-ijaz-ul-haq-distances-himself-from-imran-khan-denies-merger-with-pti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos