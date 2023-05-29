Deadline nears for ministers to respond to Covid-19 inquiry into Johnson’s messages





Ministers still have hours to respond to a request to release unredacted WhatsApp messages and logs belonging to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Covid-19 inquiry, or face legal action. The cabinet office was initially asked to send the documents which date back to the period from January 2020 to February 2022 and also apply to messages from former adviser Henry Cook on April 28. But he rejected the request, which had been made under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005, saying it was unlawful. However, in a ruling issued last week, Lady Hallett, the chair of the inquiry, dismissed the argument and said the Cabinet Office had misunderstood the scope of the inquiry. In her response, she said the documents requested were potentially relevant to the investigation’s lines of inquiry. The firm’s office has already provided more than 55,000 documents, 24 personal witness statements and eight company statements to the investigation. But the government believes it has no obligation to unambiguously disclose irrelevant information. A firm spokesperson said: We are fully committed to our obligations in the Covid-19 investigation. As such, a lot of time and effort [have] fully participated in the survey over the past 11 months. We will continue to provide all material relevant to the investigation, as required by law, before proceedings begin. According to the notice requesting the unredacted messages, the investigation calls for conversations between Mr Johnson and a host of government figures, officials and officials. The list includes England’s chief medical officer, Sir Chris Whitty, as well as Sir Patrick Vallance, who was then chief scientific adviser. Messages exchanged with Liz Truss and Matt Hancock, respectively foreign and health secretaries at the time, were also requested, as well as those exchanged with former senior official Dominic Cummings and Rishi Sunak, chancellor at the time . The inquiry had also requested copies of the 24 notebooks containing contemporaneous notes written by the former prime minister in clean, unredacted form, except only for any redactions applied for national security reasons. Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:35 a.m.

