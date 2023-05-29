Erdoan extends rule into third decade with Turkey’s election victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan extended his rule for a third decade, comfortably beating rival Kemal Kldarolu on Sunday in an acrimonious second round.

Erdoan had won around 52.1% of the vote with nearly the entire tally, according to Turkey’s election committee, putting him well ahead of Kldarolu with 47.9%.

The runoff victory caps an extraordinary campaign for Erdoan, who has entered this election cycle at his most vulnerable level since becoming Turkey’s first leader in 2003, with the country in the throes of an acute crisis in the world. cost of living and an opposition to its maximum organized in years.

Without making any concessions to our democracy, our development or our goals, together we opened the door to Turkey’s century, Erdoan said in a victory speech in Istanbul on Sunday night, delivered from atop a bus under the raucous applause from fans standing below.

What did I tell you? he added. We will be together until the grave.

Sunday’s run-off vote was billed by Erdoan and Kldarolu, who led a six-party alliance, as a referendum on Turkey’s future, exactly 100 years after Mustafa Kemal Atatrk founded the republic.

Erdogan supporters celebrate in Ankara on Sunday.Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

But he presides over an increasingly strained economy. The lira hit a record high on Friday as the country’s dollar bonds have taken a big hit over the past fortnight and the cost of insuring against default has risen.

Investors and economists say they are particularly concerned about a sharp decline in Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves, which accelerated ahead of the first round of elections on May 14.

The opposition had also warned that a new five-year term for Erdoan, who has dominated Turkey like no other politician since Atatrk, would send the country irreversibly down a path where democracy and human rights were dead. regularly eroded. The longtime leader, who has centralized power in an executive presidency, has accused his opponents of siding with terrorists and the West at Turkey’s expense.

Erdoan also took a hard line on foreign policy ahead of the election, pushing back on Sweden’s NATO membership despite pressure from allies.

Erdoan has emphasized family values, the fight against terrorism and Turkey’s growing role on the world stage in a series of fiery campaign rallies that have helped galvanize support from conservative and pious voters. He also launched repeated personal attacks on Kldarolu, including in his victory speech on Sunday.

Support from Erdoans’ base in the heart of Turkey’s Anatolia helped the president exceed expectations in the first round, in which he defied pre-election polls to lift Kldarolu into second place, although none of the candidates has obtained more than 50% of the votes needed to win. .

At the time of that vote, Turkey’s opposition was brimming with confidence that scorching inflation and governments’ stuttering response to February’s devastating earthquake could lead them to victory.

The Erdoans bloc, a coalition that includes his Islamist-rooted Justice and Development party and the Nationalist Movement party, also retained its majority in parliament in a May 14 legislative vote.

Kldarolu had pledged to revive the economy by reversing many of Erdoan’s policies, while returning Turkey to a parliamentary democracy from the executive presidency system introduced after a referendum in 2017.

After the disappointing first-round performance, Kldarolu shifted from a campaign that promised the arrival of spring to harsher nationalist and anti-immigration rhetoric. He received another blow when Sinan Oan, the nationalist eminence who finished third in the first round, threw his support behind Erdoan.

Speaking after the release of unofficial results on Sunday, Kldarolu vowed to keep fighting until real democracy comes to our country.

In this election, the will of the people to change the authoritarian government came through despite all the pressure, he said.

International election observers said the first-round vote was largely free, but noted that the campaigns had been far from fair. Erdoan relied heavily on state resources, offering freebies such as free gasoline and 10 GB of internet to students. He also raised wages for public sector workers and raised the minimum wage.

The country’s media, largely affiliated with the government, provided comprehensive coverage of Erdoan’s events, including the opening of a gas facility in the Black Sea and the inauguration of a warship.

In his victory speech, Erdoan promised that Selahattin Demirta, a Kurdish politician who led the country’s third party before being imprisoned in 2016 for his political speeches, would remain in jail. Erdoan ignored a binding 2020 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights to release Demirta because his incarceration was an effort to limit pluralism and political debate.

That terrorist is Selo, Erdoan said, using the nickname Demirtas. You can’t free Selo… Especially during my reign, something like that is not possible.