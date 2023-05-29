Talks possible if Imran Khan apologizes to nation for May 9 carnage, Minister Pak Dar





Islamabad, May 29 (PTI) Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has hinted that negotiations with former Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the political crisis are possible if he takes ‘corrective measures’ and s apologized to the nation for the May 9 violence in which sensitive military installations were attacked. Dar made the claim during a Geo News broadcast on Sunday, the day Pakistan’s ruling coalition rejected Khan’s offer of dialogue, saying talks had been held with politicians, not terrorists. Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has assembled a seven-member team to hold talks with the government – to develop consensus on a date for the general election – amid a massive crackdown on his party for May 9 violence after his arrest. The crackdown launched after the violent May 9 protests plunged the PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders leaving the party daily. . “If he (Khan) takes corrective action and apologizes to the nation for the May 9 carnage, negotiations could take place,” Dar said. Dar noted that before that fateful day (May 9), the government had negotiated with the PTI with sincere intentions and both sides were in agreement on all issues except the date of the elections. The minister said peaceful protest was everyone’s right, but that attacks on armed forces installations should not be tolerated. On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan, 70, at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad in connection with a corruption case. Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest. The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time. Thousands of Khan supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty army has called a dark day in the country’s history. Ambiguities in federal government policy were highlighted, with Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique saying there was no way to hold talks with Khan in the current situation. Previously, there was an environment and an agenda to hold talks on any issue. But the existing atmosphere is not conducive to talks, the Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying. Earlier this month, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, passed a resolution promising to try the May 9 rioters under existing laws, including the strict army law and the law on official secrets. Khan, a cricketer turned politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

