Jokowi in the middle of a discussion on the policy of Golden Visas





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is preparing a policy Golden visa or residence permit regime and citizenship by investment. In fact, Jokowi held a restricted meeting with ministers on the matter at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (29/5/2023). Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno said the policy Golden visa aims to attract more quality talent in the areas of digitalization, health, research and technology. “Golden The visa is a new policy that has been launched in a short time to attract quality talents in the fields of digitalization, health, research and also related to technology. It is hoped that investment and employment will increase,” Sandiaga said. Sandiaga, hopes that with the birth of a policy Golden a visa can make Indonesia the epicenter of economic development. “In this world, there is a lot of need for talent in terms of digital economy, it is hoped that Indonesia will become the epicenter of future economic development. This includes sustainability and sustainability, we as a great archipelagic nation have the capacity to absorb significant carbon emissions,” he said. On top of that, Sandiaga revealed Golden visas can attract more tourists to invest in Indonesia. “Hopefully Golden then visa game changer and something different that will attract more tourists both digital nomads and digital entrepreneur invest in Indonesia. This will soon be prepared and announced by the government,” Sandiaga said. Meanwhile, currently undergoing legal regulation regarding Golden visa from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham). “It will be confirmed as a legal umbrella, it concerns the visa policy which will be announced later by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights and its derived regulations,” he added. As stated on the Setkab.go.id page, the policy Golden a visa based on the OECD definition is a residence permit scheme by investment or residence by investment and citizenship by investment or citizenship by investment. This scheme is implemented by a country through the mechanism of granting residency or citizenship facilities to foreign (foreign) citizens through investments or payment of a certain fee. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/nasional/1047731/jokowi-tengah-godok-kebijakan-golden-visa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos