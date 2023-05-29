Imran calls on SC to investigate May 9 violence – Pakistan





Says PTI crackdown is an attempt to roll back democracy Alleges government mistreats women prisoners Unfazed by party exodus, ex-PM reiterates demand for polls Minister slams poisonous propaganda

LAHORE: Calling the PTI crackdown an attempt to roll back democracy, Imran Khan on Sunday urged Supreme Court justices to take cognizance of and ensure a judicial investigation into the May 9 violence so that only the guilty are punished.

Speaking about the PDM governments’ alleged efforts to cripple the PTI through a series of desertions, Mr Khan said the government could continue to pressure party leaders and make as many defections as it wanted over the next two , next three or even four weeks. But, then give a timetable for the elections, the PTI leader asked while addressing his supporters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The former Prime Minister asked the PDM government to give a timetable and announce elections to get the country out of political and economic crises. I am not asking for elections for my power but for the good of the country, he said. Let the Pakistani people make their choice in the next elections.

Do not destroy the country in your efforts to remove Imran Khan, the PTI President implored.

Referring to Home Minister Rana Sanaullah’s late-night presser, Mr Khan said, as he tweeted earlier today, that all his doubts had been removed that the caretaker government in place in Punjab abused women. According to Imran Khan, I have heard of rapes of female political prisoners from the PTI. He did not provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

A day earlier, the Home Secretary claimed intelligence agencies had intercepted a conversation, revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the homes of PTI leaders and a staged rape. The minister, without providing evidence, said the aim was to falsely implicate law enforcement in the crime and then raise the issue internationally.

In an allusion to the presser, Mr Khan said the minister addressed the press conference, fearing that women were telling horror stories about their treatment in prisons or that an incident bloody had already happened and that the government wanted to anticipate the Fall.

Never in Pakistan have women been abused in the way the PDM and interim Punjab governments are doing, he said. In a tweet, he claimed that there were more and more [sic] reports come that some of the women are molested and harassed in prison.

His opinion of motu

Mr. Khan stressed that the Supreme Court should take this into account suo motu and issue instructions to release female political prisoners, who were peacefully protesting while exercising their basic rights.

He said a judicial inquiry was also needed to identify those who shot and killed 25 unarmed protesters and injured hundreds of protesters. He said some 10,000 political prisoners had been jailed without investigation, while vandalism and arson had been reported in a few places in the province.

Regretting that the Supreme Court’s rulings were not respected, the former prime minister referred to the courts’ decision regarding the production of journalist Imran Riaz Khan and asked the court to bring charges for contempt of court. court against IG Punjab. The Supreme Court is slowly ceding its power to the powerful, Khan said.

Arguing that the Supreme Court was not taking a stand against the violation of fundamental rights, Mr Khan said: History will remember that the Supreme Court failed to take responsibility when the fascist government rolled back democracy.

The former Prime Minister said that the PDM government has been committing excesses against PTI workers and women since May 25, 2022. Our fundamental rights are being violated with every passing day, he regretted.

The President of the PTI said that the PDM government was looking for an opportunity to oust the PTI from the electoral arena. He said they unleash terror on women to keep them away from mainstream politics. The PDM government wants to depoliticize women and alienate this half of the population from mainstream politics, he lamented. It is a negation of democracy, he added.

High level investigation

Separately, the PTI has also called for a high-level investigation into the treatment of political prisoners, especially women, held in prisons across the country.

In a statement, PTI Information Secretary Rauf Hassan urged Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to open an investigation into the harassment and abuse of political leaders and prisoners, especially the women. Mr Hassan alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s midnight presser was a virtual confession of heinous crimes the government was committing against political internees, including female prisoners. The head of the PTI said that after the presser from interior ministers, credible doubts were cast about the welfare of political internees, especially women.

He called on the CJP to immediately launch a high-level investigation to examine how political prisoners, especially women, were treated in prisons across the country and how raids were carried out on the residences of PTI leaders and workers. in abject violation of the law. and the principles of the inviolability of homes.

The case took on immense importance after the presser as it is believed to be a gross cover-up of their crimes and an attempt to implicate the PTI and its workers, he argued.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed also called on the CJP to act and demanded that the female prisoners be released from the jails. Where are the champions of women’s rights today and won’t they at least raise their voices. Members of other political parties, especially women and the media, must take a stand and defend women’s rights, the PTI leader added.

poisonous propaganda

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Information Minister, Amir Mir, strongly responded by saying that the PTI chairman was busy spreading propaganda regarding the treatment of female prisoners. The so-called political party is making venomous propaganda to secure public sympathy, he said.

Mr. Mir said that the security forces had arrested 32 women, 21 of whom had already been released. Currently, he said, 11 women are in pre-trial detention and are being treated in accordance with the law.

Ikram Junaidi in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, May 29, 2023

