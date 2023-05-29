Donald Trump is ignored by Republicans





Republicans appear to have ignored Donald Trump on a number of issues in recent weeks, suggesting the former president’s influence over GOP lawmakers is waning as he seeks to win back the White House in 2024.

Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination next year, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seen as his main rival.

While some have sought to dismiss the significance of a New York jury earlier this month finding Trump responsible for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, several Republicans questioned his eligibility.

Other investigations into Trump are still ongoing, including the Justice Department investigation into his handling of classified documents and state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. And he has already been charged. in New York on charges related to silent payments allegedly made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign.

This month, Trump dished out advice — and warnings — to Republican lawmakers that appear to have had little impact.

Former President Donald Trump is seen arriving at Trump Tower on May 28, 2023 in New York City. His influence over Republicans appears to be waning. James Devaney/GC Images

During a CNN town hall earlier this month, the former president urged Republican lawmakers to stand firm on their debt ceiling negotiation demands, saying they shouldn’t back down even if it meant government default on its debt.

“I say to Republicans, Congressmen and Senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default,” Trump said.

He added that the consequences of a default could simply lead to “a bad week or a bad day”.

He also talked about it on his Truth Social platform.

“Republicans shouldn’t make a debt ceiling deal unless they get everything they want,” he wrote in an article. “Do not bend!!!”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday that he talked about the debt ceiling negotiations with Trump “for a second.”

McCarthy said Trump told him to “make sure you get a good deal as you go.”

But Republican President and Democratic President Joe Biden eventually reached a deal in which some GOP demands were met but stopped short of the deeper spending cuts Republicans wanted.

Biden said that “represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want.” Support from both parties will be needed to approve the legislation before the government’s expected June 5 default on US debt, although some prominent Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, have pledged to vote against it.

Trump also failed to convince lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Texas House to remove Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, an ally of the former president.

Trump had rushed to Paxton’s defense ahead of Saturday’s vote, warning lawmakers they would face his wrath if they impeached Paxton.

In an article on Truth Social on Saturday, he called it “a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or continue – I will fight you if it does.”

But the House impeached Paxton on 20 counts, including bribery and breach of public trust in a 121-23 vote that triggered his immediate suspension from office pending the outcome of a trial in the State Senate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, did not comment on Paxton last week, including after Saturday’s impeachment. This prompted Trump to criticize Abbott for his silence.

“MISSING! Where is the Governor of Texas on his Attorney General’s impeachment?” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

Even so, the governor has yet to comment on the matter, and a spokesperson for Abbott did not respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-ignored-republicans-1803142

