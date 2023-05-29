Connect with us

The countdown begins as China prepares to send the first civilian astronaut to the Tiangong space station tomorrow

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has invested billions of dollars in its military space program, aiming to close the gap and catch up with the United States and Russia in space exploration.

China to send civilian astronaut to space for first time

In a historic move, China’s Manned Space Agency announced that it will send its first civilian astronaut into space on Tuesday on the Shenzhou XVI crewed mission to the Tiangong space station. So far, all Chinese astronauts sent into space have been members of the People’s Liberation Army. Gui Haichao, a payload expert and professor at Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, was selected as the first civilian astronaut. Gui will play a crucial role in the in-orbit operation of space science payloads.

Gui “first felt the lure of aerospace” when he heard news of China’s first man in space, Yang Liwei, on campus radio in 2003, said Gui University, known as the name of Beihang University in English, in a social media post.

Shenzhou XVI Mission Crew

The crew of the Shenzhou XVI mission is made up of mission commander Jing Haipeng, who will embark on his fourth space mission, and engineer Zhu Yangzhu. They are scheduled to launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday at 9:31 a.m. local time.

The last module of the T-shaped Tiangong whose name means “heavenly palace” successfully docked with the central structure last year.

Once completed, Tiangong is expected to remain in low Earth orbit between 400 and 450 kilometers (250 and 280 miles) above the planet for at least 10 years, fulfilling the ambition of maintaining a long-term human presence in space. .

China’s space dream gained significant momentum under President Jinping

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China’s “space dream” has gained tremendous momentum. The nation has set ambitious goals, including building a base on the Moon. The National Space Administration has announced plans for a crewed lunar mission by 2029.

China’s Tiangong space station is an essential part of its space program. Equipped with advanced scientific equipment, including the world’s first space-based cold atom clock system, Tiangong will promote scientific research and technology testing. It is expected to remain in low Earth orbit for at least a decade, hosting rotating teams of three astronauts conducting experiments and contributing to China’s long-term human presence in space.

Although China has no intention of engaging in International Space Station-scale global cooperation, the country has expressed openness to foreign collaboration. The extent and nature of this collaboration, however, remains uncertain. China has been barred from the International Space Station since 2011, when the United States banned NASA engagement with the country.

May 29, 2023

