India to fend off ‘agenda-driven’ global ranking companies, says Modi adviser





India plans to push back against ‘agenda-driven’, ‘neo-colonial’ country rankings produced by global agencies on topics including governance and press freedom, a key adviser to the Prime Minister told Reuters on Friday. Indian Minister Narendra Modi in an interview. Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Modi’s Economic Advisory Board, said India had started raising the issue in global forums. He said the indices were compiled by a “small group of think tanks in the North Atlantic”, sponsored by three or four funding agencies who “drive a real-world agenda”. “It’s not just about building a narrative in a diffuse way. It has a clear direct impact on trade, investment and other activities,” Sanyal said. India ranks lower than Afghanistan and Pakistan in the new World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. It was below Pakistan and Bhutan in a V-Dem Institute Academic Freedom Index. Over the past year, India has in various meetings pointed out the flaws in the methods used to compile the global indices used by institutions such as the World Bank, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Sanyal said. The “World Bank is involved in this discussion because it takes these opinions from these think tanks and effectively sanctifies them by putting them into what is called the Global Governance Index,” Sanyal said. The World Bank, WEF, Reporters Without Borders and the V-DEM Institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment. UNDP indicated that it would respond shortly. Sanyal said ratings are also integrated into decision-making through environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and sovereign ratings. Multilateral development banks offer subsidized loans to ESG-compliant projects. “The idea of ​​having ESG standards is not the problem per se. The problem is how those standards are defined and who certifies or measures compliance with those standards,” he said. “As things are changing now, developing countries have been completely left out of the conversation.” The issue is being handled by the Cabinet Secretariat, which has held more than a dozen meetings on the issue this year, a government official said. The Cabinet Secretariat and the Department of Finance did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India has said it plans to be an advocate for developing countries under its G20 presidency. Sanyal did not say whether India had flagged the G20 country ranking issue. “There are other developing countries that are also concerned about this because it is effectively a form of neo-colonialism,” he said, adding that relevant ministries have been asked to establish criteria for benchmark and to be in constant dialogue with the rating agencies. Some of the upcoming indexes monitored by India are International Monetary Fund’s Financial Development Index, UNDP’s Gender Inequality and Human Development Indexes, Logistics Performance and World Bank’s Global Governance Indicators , sources said.

