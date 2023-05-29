We desperately need a government that will say it: Britain is still reeling from Covid | John Harris

Of all the factions and cliques in and around the modern Tory party, none are darker than the little gang who think Boris Johnson is the victim of conspiracies involving the legendary blob, and that the condition of their party and, indeed, of the country would be a thousand times better if he were still in Downing Street.

Even now, a stalwart of Johnson’s followers still thinks he might sooner or later return to the Tory leadership. A few of his other followers acknowledge for now, at least, that such dreams are probably over, but still try devoutly to defend him. The latest nadir was reached last week, after officials announced he was being referred to the police in connection with even more alleged breaches of Covid regulations.

A Johnson ally told the Daily Telegraph that while the government had tried to report Boris to the police for completely lawful activity (Boris Team seems to suspect the involvement of Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Treasurer General Jeremy Quin), Rishi Sunak could face a series of by-elections. Three Tory MPs could trigger them by summarily stepping down: former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, COP26 president Alok Sharma and Nigel Evans, the Tory MP for Ribble Valley. Just to underscore the principled nature of such a move, all would be nominated for peerages in Johnson’s resignation honors list.

Clearly, these people either never understood or chose not to see millions deeply morally outraged about Partygate, which should rise. But there are even bigger oversights at the heart of the Johnson cult, which also seem to be evident in politics and the media more broadly. In Westminster, news of his alleged lockdown antics inevitably generates a huge amount of noise, but in doing so it reinforces the sense that there are stories about Covid and its legacy that we have yet to barely hear.

If you know any teachers, one story will probably be very familiar to you: a chronically ignored crisis in attendance, behavior and achievement that shows few signs of ending. The statistics relevant to schools in England are shocking: according to figures released last week, since the fall of 2019, the number of children absent for more than 50% of school time, these are the children colloquially known as ghost children, has doubled, to around 125,000. Persistent absence rates, defined as missing more than 10% of school, rose from 13% to 24%, meaning that 1.7 million children in England are regularly out of class. These figures are much worse in places with high levels of poverty and deprivation: Newcastle, Bradford, Middlesbrough.

Teachers I know talk about children who seem neither in school nor completely out of school, who come in and out of class on a whim; it highlights what happens when young lives have been subjected to long months without any structure. There is much concern about a sharp increase in disruptive and challenging behaviors. The results of this year’s GCSE will likely highlight how these problems meld into levels of formal achievement, and whatever governments try to help children catch up, the signs aren’t exactly promising.

‘Total disrespect for national sacrifice’: Starmer on Johnson and Partygate video

Clearly, each absent, underachieving, or anxious child is indicative of a level of social harm that still seems barely registered. In January of this year, a estimated at 2 million people in the UK were experiencing what the government calls a long self-declared Covid. In 2022, 2.5 million people said they were not working due to a long illness, an increase of about 500,000 since the start of the pandemic. Between 2021 and 2022, the number of new disability benefit recipients double: About a third of new claims were for mental or behavioral disorders, but among those under 25, this figure rose to 70%. The most visible political response to all of this so far has been governments tougher penalties on benefits and Conservative calls linked to party angst over immigration for the benefit system to be punitive push people to workwhich is a good indication of the current ethical bankruptcy of conservatisms.

At the most recent count, there have been 226,622 deaths in the UK with Covid mentioned on the death certificate, implying a terrifying number of people who have suffered the effects of bereavement, often in the most impossible of circumstances. In 2020, 2021 and beyond, friendships have slipped and the loneliness of millions has deepened. The grandparents and their grandchildren were stuck in the middle of a particularly dire situation: the time eaten away by the lockdowns was an eternity for most children, and equally depressing for those approaching the end of their lives. Add to that Brexit, inflation and all our other national issues, and you’ll instantly understand why this country feels so disoriented and exhausted.

In this context, to carry on like Dorries et al and desperately defend a former Prime Minister who rejoiced gleefully while the lives of others crumbled is a symptom of moral rot. But their behavior also highlights the persistent absence of our collective Covid experience from the political conversation. Clearly, the political responses to what the pandemic has caused remain woefully unsatisfactory, but the void is even more fundamental than that. Partly because the Johnson period has left the ruling party in such an awkward position over Covid, remember: Sunak got a fixed lockdown penalty notice, we hear almost no attempt to talk so significant to the country of what he is still going through.

There was at least one impressive exception. In January 2022, Keir Starmer addressed the House of Commons, as a limited version was released of Sue Grays’ official report on Partygate. The worst of the pandemic, he said, has been a collective trauma endured by all, enjoyed by no one. He continued: Every family has been ruined by what we have been through. And the revelations about the behavior of prime ministers have forced us all to rethink and relive those darkest times.

Many were overwhelmed with rage, grief and even guilt, he said. Guilt because they obeyed the law, they didn’t see their parents one last time. Guilt because they did what they were told, they didn’t go to visit single parents. But people shouldn’t feel guilty. They should be proud of themselves and their country, because by following these rules they saved the lives of people they will probably never meet. They showed the deep public spirit as well as the love and respect for others that has always characterized this nation at its best.

By his usual standards, it was a moving and eloquent speech. As the opening of the Covid public inquiry finally looms, he should come back to it, and develop his themes. But everything he says should start with a key insistence: that until we’ve talked about what Covid has done to us and finally decided to do something about it, with the UK near at its best will be a dark, fading fantasy.