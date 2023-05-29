Recep Tayyip Erdoan wins the Turkish presidential election | Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoan extended his two decades in power, winning over his rival Kemal Kldarolu after an unprecedented presidential run-off, in a vote that reflected Turkey’s tough and persistent political polarization.

With 99.43% of the votes counted, Turkey’s top electoral authority announced on Sunday evening that Erdoan won 52.14% of the vote, while Kldarolu won 47.86%. With a gap of more than 2 million votes between the candidates, the votes still to be counted would not change the result, said Ahmet Yener, the head of the election committee.

Even before the result was announced, a triumphant Erdoan stood on top of a bus near his residence in Istanbul to once again sing a campaign song to his supporters and pronounce victory.

Look at this scene. It’s beautiful, he said. We have completed the second round of presidential elections with the favor of our nation.

He added: Elections come and go, the flood goes away but the sand remains. The main thing is that our country does not deviate from its objectives, and our nation ensures that it remains united. This is the biggest message of today’s election.

Both candidates encouraged their supporters to show up and vote in a run-off where voter turnout was high.

Victory for Turkey’s longest-serving leader offers him both another term as president and an endorsement of his populist political style after he emerged victorious in an election that challenged his power.

The Turkish leader has spent two decades reshaping the country in his image, concentrating power in his office, detaining opponents and instituting increasingly unorthodox economic policies. Despite this, he won support in many parts of Turkey most affected by the country’s financial problems, as well as in areas leveled by two deadly earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in the south-west. east of Turkey.

We are not the only ones who won, Turkey won, our democracy won, Erdoan later told his supporters from the balcony of the presidential palace.

The Turkish president then boasted of Turkey’s economic independence despite a financial crisis linked to his policies, which triggered a growing cost of living crisis among its citizens.

We will wait for the last vote to be counted, Mer elik, spokeswoman for the Erdoans Justice and Development Party (AKP), said shortly before congratulations to the incumbent president arrived from Pakistani leaders Viktor Orbn of Hungary and the Emir of Qatar. .

Further congratulations came later from US President, Joe Biden; Russian President Vladimir Putin; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; French President Emmanuel Macron; the President of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva; and even Erdoan’s former geopolitical rival, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

At his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in the Turkish capital, Kldarolu tried to console his supporters, but made no suggestion about stepping down as opposition leader.

In this election, the will of the people to change an authoritarian government was clearly manifested, despite all the pressure. We had the most unfair electoral process in years, he said.

Despite this climate of fear, I want to thank all the leaders of our alliance and our fellow citizens. The Republican People’s Party and the Alliance of Nations will continue to fight with all their members. We will continue to be the pioneers of this struggle, until true democracy arrives in our country. My greatest sadness is the pain of waiting for this country.

Erdoan came out on top in the second round, after a first-round race where he won 49.5% of the vote against Kldarolus 44.5%, while his AKP and nationalist coalition partners won a majority in parliament.

The opposition had managed to force Erdoan to a runoff, an unprecedented event in the presidential system introduced by Erdoan, but was ultimately unable to secure the majority of votes needed to secure victory.