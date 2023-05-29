PolitiFact FL: Pro-Donald Trump PACs Video Misleads Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 Response





[WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning organization seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.]

Former President Donald Trump has portrayed his campaign rival Governor Ron DeSantis as a weak pandemic leader and a fan of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Surprise, Ron was a big Chinese virus lockdown governor, sealing off all the beaches and everything else for a long time,” Trump said on March 22, a statement we found misleading.

Now, a video on social media from a pro-Trump political action committee, MAGA Inc., shows clips of DeSantis speaking out in favor of lockdowns, vaccinations and following state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. -United.

READ MORE: California and Florida have taken divergent pandemic paths. Who did better?

The DeSantis clips are real, but the video omits context. Some of DeSantis’ statements came at the start of the pandemic, when virtually all governors oversaw lockdowns.

The video ignores that DeSantis was among the first wave of governors to reopen states. He is also unaware that Trump has previously praised the pandemic response of Florida governors and that DeSantis has often cited advice from the Trump administration in his pandemic decisions.

Here’s a look at many of the comments from the video. We’ve listed them chronologically by when DeSantis said them and added context.

DeSantis: “The message, I think, for spring breakers is that the party is over in Florida. You won’t be able to congregate at any beach in the state. Bars are closed, so you won’t have a place to congregate.”

Declaration date: March 19, 2020

Background: On March 17, 2020, four days after the Trump administration declared a national emergency due to COVID-19, DeSantis issued an executive order urging residents to “support beach closures at the discretion of local authorities” . DeSantis cited advice from Trump and the CDC called “15 days to slow the spread.”

Full quote: “The message, I think, for spring breakers is that the parties are over in Florida. You won’t be able to gather at any beach in the state,” DeSantis said on Fox and Friends. “A lot of the hotspots where people like to go, whether it’s Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Clearwater Beach, are fully closed at this time.”

He added that the bars were closed.

“Each beach will need to adhere to CDC guidelines, no more than 10 people, you must be socially distant, not all beaches will remain open, but some will.”

DeSantis: “Some people say this virus doesn’t do anything, doesn’t even do anything. And I’ve never been in that camp because I said in January that it was a serious public health threat.”

Statement date: March 24, 2020

Background: DeSantis said at a press conference that state officials would work with Trump. But he also said a long shutdown would not be “sustainable”.

Full quote: “You have people saying, Oh, this virus is a lot to do for nothing. Don’t even do anything. And I’ve never been in this camp because I said in January it was a serious threat to public health. So make you say to other people, “There’s nothing we can do. We just have to lock ourselves in and maybe nine months or whatever. And I think those are two false choices. I mean, clearly, we have to do something about the virus and there’s no way a nine-month shutdown would possibly be sustainable. »

DeSantis: “Avoid crowds, avoid close contact. You have to assume that anyone you might come into close contact with could be infected. Obviously the easiest way to do that is to just stay home as much as possible ”

Statement date: March 24, 2020

Background: DeSantis’ comments were aimed at older populations that public health officials had warned were at higher risk. At a press conference, he said his administration was advising people aged 65 and over to stay home for 14 days.

Full quote: “So we want to make sure these people are protected. I think the message has been for us from the start that if you’re in this category, avoid crowds, avoid close contact. You have to assume that anyone you may come in contact with could be infected. So be sure to keep that safe and appropriate distance of 6 feet or more. Obviously, the easiest way to do this is to just stay home as much as possible. possible.

DeSantis: “I will be issuing an executive order today ordering all Floridians to limit movement and personal interaction outside the home.”

Declaration date: April 1, 2020

Background: At this time, the majority of states had some form of stay-at-home order. But the ad cut out the part of the sentence in which DeSantis said he allowed certain essential services such as buying groceries, gas or medicine or caring for pets. .

Full quote: “I will issue an Executive Order today directing all Floridians to limit movement and personal interactions outside the home to those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities “, said DeSantis during a press conference. “And we have the list of essential services that is detailed by the US Department of Homeland Security in its latest guidance.”

DeSantis: “We’re #1 in the nation for per capita doses.”

Declaration date: January 26, 2021

Background: Outside a Publix supermarket in Vero Beach, DeSantis announced an expansion of the state’s vaccination efforts. Healthcare workers and the elderly had received the vaccine, but millions of other Floridians wanted to be vaccinated. Demand exceeded supply.

Full quote: “There were hundreds of thousands ahead of the next closest state,” DeSantis said of vaccinations. He also said, “We’re #1 in the nation for per capita doses for the 10 most populous states.”

DeSantis: “My view is that if you get a vaccine, vaccines work. You’re immune.”

Declaration date: April 16, 2021

Background: After federal health officials recommended suspending administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, DeSantis criticized the action at a press conference in Lakeland, calling the vaccination messages ” horrible”.

DeSantis said officials offered “confusing” messages telling the public to get vaccinated but to continue social distancing and avoid restaurants.

Full quote: “My view is that if you get a vaccine, vaccines work,” DeSantis said. “You’re immune and so act immune. If you’re telling people otherwise, then damn it. Why, if it’s not working for them and it won’t change anything, then what’s the point of going through that? ”

DeSantis: “Vaccines protect you. Get vaccinated.”

Declaration date: May 3, 2021

Background: DeSantis announced at a press conference that he was suspending local emergency orders.

Full quote: “Vaccines protect you. Get vaccinated. And then live your life like you’re protected, you don’t have to mess with endless restrictions.”

DeSantis: “If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the risk of you becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero”

Statement date: July 21, 2021

Background: Speaking in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said Florida doesn’t have a mandate for vaccinations, but said the vaccine protects older residents.

Full quote: “If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the risk of you becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero,” he said. “If you look at people admitted to hospitals, more than 95% of them are not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. And so these vaccines save lives. They reduce mortality.”

Trump hailed DeSantis’ early response to the pandemic

The MAGA, Inc. video ignores that while Trump was president, he praised DeSantis’ response to the pandemic and encouraged people to respect the lockdowns.

In March 2020, Trump expressed concern about young people congregating and said, “We don’t want them congregating” at beaches and restaurants. He also said, “People were being asked not to work” because they had to stay away from each other.

Trump on April 30, 2020, said he spoke with DeSantis the day before and that,

“Florida is doing incredibly well.”

Trump was sometimes inconsistent in his messages about openings and closings. But in the summer of 2020, Trump encouraged states to reopen businesses, churches and schools. Florida was among the states to reopen earlier.

Trump invited DeSantis onstage at a rally in October, calling him a “great” governor and praising the state for reopening.

Our Sources

