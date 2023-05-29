Nine’s Modi mania – Media Watch

NSAIDs: Modimania. Ways, ways, ways, ways, ways – Sunrise, Seven Network, May 24, 2023

Hello, I’m John Barron and welcome to Media Watch.

And talk about a fabulous show with Sydney, host of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who delighted Australia’s rapidly growing Indian population with a two-day visit:

CROWDS: Manners! Manners! Manners! MAN: East or west, Modi is the best. – Credlin, Sky News Australia, May 23, 2023

And the Australian Prime Minister thought so too, lighting up the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge to celebrate.

And, in an attempt to sum up the spectacle, the media seized on the same word:

GABRIELLA POWER: a rockstar welcome – NewsDay, Sky News Australia, May 24, 2023

ALLISON LANGDON: a rockstar reception – A Current Affair, Nine Network, May 23, 2023

EDWINA BARTHOLOMEW: A rockstar reception for the Prime Minister. – Sunrise, Seven Network, May 24, 2023

And when you look at the reception given to our political leaders, it certainly was.

Anthony Albanese turned up the heat by comparing Narendra Modi to a real stadium rocker, Bruce Springsteen:

ANTHONY ALBANESE: Prime Minister Modi is the boss. – Ten News First (Sydney), May 24, 2023

Modi mania makes good television.

But not everyone is a fan, as Seven News reported:

PAUL KADAK: Modi is also a polarizing figure. Indian Muslim and Sikh communities are unhappy with his visit, protesting against human rights abuses against minority groups in India. – Seven News (Sydney), May 23, 2023

And the images of this small but noisy demonstration were also broadcast that evening on ABC and SBS.

But if you watched Nine News, it was all singing, dancing and cheering, starting with Modi tune:

MARK BURROWS: A specially mapped Qantas 737 ferrying the faithful from Melbourne to Sydney to see their PM deliver a speech at Homebush this evening. – Nine News (Sydney), May 23, 2023

And even A Current Affair was all aboard the Modi express:

FAN: Everyone loves it all over the world. FAN: He’s not just the leader of India, he’s the leader of the whole world – A Current Affair, Nine Network, May 23, 2023

The following day when Modi visited Admiralty House, a group of protesters were in the streets.

And it was in the news again on Ten, the ABC, Sky and Seven:

MARK RILEY: A small group outside protesting the massacre of 2,000 Muslims when Mr Modi was chief minister of Gujarat state, which borders Pakistan, in 2004. PROTESTER: It’s very clear that he has blood on his hands. – Seven News (Sydney), May 24, 2023

But for the second night in a row, Nine didn’t mention any of that.

And when our own Prime Minister headlined breakfast shows selling his new best friend, including on the Today show:

KARL STEFANOVIC: What a rock star. Is this your new boss? – Today, Nine Network, May 24, 2023

Karl did not press Albanese on India’s human rights record.

This was left to ABC Michael Rowland:

MICHAEL ROWLAND: He’s accused of suppressing his political opponents, he’s accused of suppressing the media, he’s accused of discriminating against Muslims. Do you mind? – News Breakfast, ABC, May 24, 2023

And Sevens David Koch didn’t hesitate, even using the T-word:

DAVID KOCH: he discriminates against minorities, he is accused of diluting democracy. Does he seem like a bit of a bully? – Sunrise, Seven Network, May 24, 2023

And when it comes to Modis’ record on press freedom, it’s pretty dismal.

India is now at 161 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index all the way down below Afghanistan and has fallen 21 places since Modi came to power in 2014.

Low ranking due to violence against journalists, partisan media and concentration of media ownership.

So it’s no surprise, as Kieran Gilbert noted, that Modi kept the press at bay during his visit:

KIERAN GILBERT: No questions, you’ll notice …he doesn’t hold a press conference. He does not appreciate questions from journalists. – NewsDay, Sky News Australia, May 24, 2023

Not that you’ve heard of any of this for the nearly hour-long coverage of Nines over four days.

And the only time we’ve heard of anti-Modi protests was this brief mention:

LARA VELLA: Unfortunately also quite a few protesters, who I have to say were very quickly moved by the New South Wales police. – Today, Nine Network, May 24, 2023

Unfortunate, indeed.

So why would Nine choose to run four days of Modi mania? Would it be for the notes? And a chance to catch the attention of Australians born in India?

We asked Nine why and if he thought his coverage was fair and balanced.

Unfortunately, he declined to comment.

Maybe Nine News really likes Modi, but he should like journalism more.