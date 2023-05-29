The contradiction at the heart of DeSantis 2024





Ron DeSantis’ path to the Republican nomination is strewn with obstacles.

Chief among them is Donald Trump’s resilient popularity in red America. The former president is by far the most well-known and trusted candidate in the GOP primary field. And though his 2020 loss to Biden (and his fumbling attempt to foment an insurrection to avenge it) embittered many GOP elites on the billionaire, the Republican base still sees him as a winner. As of this writing, 54% of GOP voters support Trump’s renomination in the FiveThirtyEights poll average, putting him more than 30 points ahead of DeSantis. Given that Trump hasn’t lost a single point of support after being found civilly liable for sexual abuse earlier this month, it would likely take extraordinary events for the ex-president to fall behind the governor of Florida. .

If Trump’s popularity is the main obstacle to DeSantiss’ nomination, the personality of Florida’s governors is a close second. By most accounts, DeSantis is a virtually friendless introvert who is infinitely more comfortable reading conservative political journals than shaking hands. His voice is nasal, his personality humorless and his oratorical skills unremarkable. Donald Trump is antisocial and rhetorically inept in his own way, of course. But he’s also an artist with a gift for insulting comedy. Trump is generally comfortable on stage and in his own skin or at least he generally projects such comfort. DeSantis does not.

The problem with DeSantis’ public speaking is as much in its content as it is in its style. Part of DeSantiss’ pitch to GOP voters is that, unlike Trump, he’s a true conservative believer fluent in all of the movements’ myriad obsessions. But this asset becomes a handicap when the candidate’s immersion in right-wing discourse makes him unreadable to the millions of Republican voters who do not read the National Review religiously.

DeSantiss’s decision to launch his campaign via a Twitter Spaces dialogue (riddled with glitches) with Elon Musk and David Sacks speaks to the particular sensitivity of Florida governors. The vast majority of Americans are not on Twitter. And the vast majority of Twitter users have never used its audio feature. The downsides of this unconventional campaign launch were obvious: DeSantis lost control of the proceedings to a narcissistic mega-billionaire, lost the opportunity to appear before a crowd of cheering supporters on a scenic Florida beach, and drew attention to his distinctly non-melodious voice. The apparent advantage was aligning DeSantis with the newly rebranded Musk as the patron saint of Red Americas online. Why the candidate wanted to prioritize this alignment is unclear.

In any case, DeSantiss’s remarks were restricted to the idiosyncratic circumscription of platforms. The Florida governor has raged over YouTube’s content management decisions, Disney’s support of gender ideology and Joe Bidens’ crusade against bitcoin. He denounced ESG the movement among investors to consider environmental, social and governance factors (even superficially) when allocating capital without ever defining that acronym. It’s not crazy for DeSantis to make gestures towards the diehards at this point in the presidential race, when the candidates are vying less for voters (who are largely unaware) than for small donors. Yet DeSantis didn’t switch to a more accessible rhetorical mode when he spoke on Fox News later that day, railing against Cultural Marxism and ESG without explaining those terms.

A third hurdle facing DeSantis’ primary campaign is the imperative to simultaneously attack Trump (who will need to be damaged to be stopped) and retain the respect of his supporters (without whom DeSantis cannot win the nomination).

The Florida governor hopes to execute that balancing act by focusing his charges against Trump on the merits. Unlike his opponent, DeSantis does not seek to belittle his rival. Rather, DeSantis aims to persuade Republican voters that he is a more reliable vehicle for securing conservative political victories because he is both more ideologically committed to conservatism and more electorally attractive to swing voters. As the New York Times reports:

[DeSantis] tells Republicans that, unlike the mercurial Mr. Trump, he can be trusted to adhere to conservative principles; that Mr. Trump is too distracted and undisciplined to win conservative political victories such as the completion of his much-publicized border wall; and that any political promise Mr. Trump makes to conservatives is worthless because he is unable to defeat President Biden.

It’s a reasonable bet. Insofar as there is a way for a non-Trump candidate to win the nomination of a party beholden to his MAGA brand, presenting himself as the most effective agent of Trumpism perhaps. And DeSantis’ success in forcing a long list of right-wing reforms on a purple state (at least in the past) lends credence to that call.

Nevertheless, DeSantis’ speech contains a fundamental contradiction: the more convincingly he establishes his greater loyalty to the conservative movement, the less credible his claim to supreme eligibility becomes.

Currently, the most salient political divide between Trump and DeSantis concerns abortion. While the former president is keen to publicize his success in overturning Roe v. Wade through judicial appointments, he also sought to distance himself from the more distant ambitions of pro-life movements. This is partly a consequence of the disappointing 2022 GOP midterm results. In the aftermath of those elections, with many pundits blaming Republican losses on the unpopularity of their stance on abortion, some conservatives insisted on the fact that the real problem was Trump: both his elevation of weak general election candidates in the major Senate and gubernatorial races, and the toxicity of his personal brand with major swing voters.

Trump was, of course, eager to push back against that narrative. In January, he wrote on Truth Social, It wasn’t my fault Republicans failed to live up to expectations in the MidTerms It was the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who strongly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest or Mother’s Life, which lost a large number of voters.

In the months that followed, Trump disavowed pressure from pro-life movements for a national abortion ban, saying the issue should be left to the states.

As a GOP frontrunner, Trump has the luxury of prioritizing general election concerns over activist enthusiasm. As long as Trump is the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination, pro-life groups have an incentive to temper their criticism, in order to maintain the goodwill of the likely flag bearer.

A candidate looking to close a 30-point gap in a GOP primary, on the other hand, has no choice but to try to capitalize on the distance between Trump’s position and the desires of evangelical movements. For example, DeSantis recently banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (before many women realize they are carrying a child) in Florida. Trump responded by saying, absurdly, that many people in the pro-life movement think a six-week ban is too harsh.

DeSantis countered, Protecting an unborn child when there is a detectable heartbeat is something nearly 99% of pro-lifers support. It is surely true. And the statement suggests DeSantis is affirming the pro-life belief that fetuses have human rights and should therefore be protected nationwide.

If those positions put DeSantis on the right side of evangelicals, it puts him on the wrong side of mainstream opinion. A 2022 poll from Florida Atlantic University found that a super majority of Floridians think abortion should be legal in all or most cases. In the latest Gallups poll, pro-choice Americans outnumber pro-life by a 55-39% margin.

On the specific issue of banning abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, opposition to the pro-life position is overwhelming. A recent PBS NewsHour survey suggests that 65% of Americans, including 26% of Republicans, think abortion should be allowed during the first three months of pregnancy.

Abortion policy is one of the GOP’s biggest liabilities in 2024. Secular white voters in the North were indispensable to Trump’s 2016 victories in the Rust Belt. And in 2022, Democrats did better in Michigan and Pennsylvania than nationally, largely because secular voters in those purple states feared new abortion restrictions. DeSantis has emerged as a more pro-life candidate than Trump. But in doing so, he also undermined his claim to superior eligibility.

A similar compromise confronts DeSantis on fiscal policy. According to the Times, DeSantis plans to point out that as a congressman, he voted against the trillion-plus-dollar spending bills that then-President Trump signed into law in 2017 and 2018. To further bolster his fiscally conservative bona fides, DeSantis hasn’t ruled out the possibility of cutting welfare-related spending in ways that would affect young Americans when they retire.

Playing with small-government activists frustrated with Trump’s impiety on spending in general, and the imperative to cut entitlements in particular, makes perfect sense for a challenger who needs a broader primary coalition. But cutting Medicare and Social Security is deeply unpopular. And the GOP’s association with this ambition has long been one of its main electoral liabilities.

Simply put, it’s hard to attack your opponent for being (1) too worried about banning six-week abortions and cutting Social Security benefits, and (2) too ineligible. The kind of Republican voter who is genuinely open to an eligibility argument is likely to be lucid and pragmatic enough to recognize the contradiction in DeSantiss’ speech.

The governor of Florida has been running for president for just over 24 hours. The Iowa caucuses are nearly a year away. It’s entirely possible that something is fundamentally shaping the dynamics of the GOP primaries in the meantime. But right now, it’s much easier to come up with reasons why DeSantis can’t beat Trump than reasons why he might.

