Politics
Beijing says US is ‘escalating its siege of China’
President Joe Biden and his European allies have repeatedly stressed their desire to reduce risk, not decouple, from the Chinese economy in recent months to explain a series of new restrictions on trade with Beijing. The problem is that for China, there is no difference.
chinese statemedia, officials and scholars have all publicly dismissed the distinction in recent weeks, in a seemingly concerted effort to undermine the rhetorical shift. The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Friday that the risk reduction was just decoupling in disguise.
A change in words does not mean a difference in action. In essence, risk reduction is little different from decoupling, the agency said, adding that the United States has stepped up its siege of China.
Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Ministervoicedsimilar criticism at a press briefing in Germany this month, saying that if the EU seeks to dissociate itself from China in the name of risk reduction, it will dissociate itself from opportunity, cooperation, stability and development.
Fu Cong, Chinese Ambassador to the European Union, urged leaders to define what risk reduction entails in ainterviewwith the New Statesman. If reducing risk means ridding China of global industrial and supply chains, especially in key areas, and when it comes to key technologies, we are strongly against it, he said, according to a transcript posted on Embassy website.
Cold War Technology
The change in U.S. language reflects the Biden administrations’ attempt to tone down Western allies worried about cutting trade ties with Beijing altogether. Washington’s attempts to deprive China of cutting-edge chips for national security reasons have raised concerns of a new technology cold war.
Pushing for decoupling brings the United States a lot of international pressure because of its huge economic impact, said Zhu Feng, professor of international relations at Nanjing University, adding that the term risk reduction gives the United States more space to maneuver.
There is no substantial difference between the two terms, he added. I don’t see the change in rhetoric bringing adjustments in policies.
The harm reduction narrative began to gain traction in March when European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen gave a speech that explained in part why she was planning to travel to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping. .
I think it is neither viable nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China, she said. We need to focus on risk reduction, not decoupling. The approach was widely seen as an attempt to ease US tensions with China, after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down after crossing US airspace a month earlier. This prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a visit to Beijing and further deteriorate diplomatic relations.
The Biden administration echoed its language soon after, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellensayingin April that we are not looking to decouple our economy from China. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivanarguednext week: we are for risk reduction and diversification, not for decoupling.
The shift in rhetoric allowed some of the world’s wealthiest democracies to speak with one voice on tackling Chinese economic risks at a Group of Seven summit in Japan this month. The leaders engaged in a finalstatementachieve economic security by diversifying and deepening partnerships and reducing risk, not by decoupling.
American goodwill
Two researchers from the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a think tank affiliated with the Chinese intelligence body,writingthis month that the risk-reduction narrative reflected that Western democracies had realized they could not function without the world’s second-largest economy.
They also argued that the term demonstrated some goodwill on the part of the United States and its allies, as it showed they wanted to keep the dialogue open with China. Biden said at the close of the G-7 that US-China relations could unfreeze very soon, suggesting a long-awaited call with Xi could be imminent.
Still, the researchers cautioned that the new language does not mean there will be a fundamental change in their strategy, such as the cancellation of US trade sanctions against Chinese entities.
supply chains
According to Deborah Elms, Executive Director of the Singapore-based Asian Trade Centre, who highlighted the recentformula milk shortagein the United States for example.
This is a classic case of you putting all your eggs in one basket and assuming your domestic production is somehow less vulnerable to disruption, but that’s actually not true, she said. .
The United States and other Western countries have beenmore and morelooking for onshore supply chains of various goods since the pandemic. The Inflation Reduction Act, for example, which offers subsidies and tax breaks to companies producing in the United States, has been criticized by Europe and South Korea for putting their companies at a disadvantage.
Japan is also spending billions of dollars trying torebuildits national semiconductor industry. Tokyo has also introduced export restrictions on certain chipmaking technologies to China.
What they’re trying to achieve is partial decoupling, said Zhou Xiaoming, former deputy representative to China’s UN mission in Geneva, from the risk reduction strategy of the US and its allies.
That means decoupling in areas of their choosing that they deem important to their national security, he added, as well as to efforts to contain China’s rise.
