In front of the editor, Jokowi assures Cawe-Cawe For the good of the Nation and the State

EmitenNews.com – It will be interesting to wait for the political moves of President Joko Widodo to openly interfere in the 2024 electoral process. However, he made sure that he would not violate the existing rules. Rumor has it that President Jokowi is preparing Prabowo Subianto, not Ganjar Pranowo, to continue his leadership for the period 2024-2029. He is also said to be working hard so that Anies Baswedan, as the antithesis of Jokowi, does not run in the 2024 presidential election.

“For the good of the nation and the country, I will discuss, of course in a positive way,” President Jokowi said at the State Palace on Monday (29/5/2023).

President Jokowi confirmed the girls’ political moves during a meeting with the editor-in-chief of several media outlets, as well as content creators such as Akbar Faisal, Helmy Yahya and Arie Putra. Jokowi pointed out that the cawe-cawe he meant were of course always in the halls of the rules.

“I won’t break the rules. I won’t break the law and I won’t pollute democracy,” Jokowi said.

In another part of his description, Jokowi said that the cawes in question were related to the 2024 election. Jokowi had reasons, so he decided to intervene in the preparation of a replacement. According to him, Indonesia has only 13 years to take advantage of its democratic bonus to become a developed country.

Currently, Indonesia is in an upper middle income position. Meanwhile, to become a developed country, Indonesia’s per capita income must be in the range of USD 10,000 per year. Even though they are at the upper level, they are still in the middle income category, so it needs to be strengthened so that the per capita income is at least 10,000 USD.

“We are only 13 years old and it really, really depends on the future presidential candidate who will be able to take Indonesia to the next level. For that reason, I will jump in then,” Jokowi said.

Meanwhile, Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin explained the purpose of President Jokowi’s declaration that he wanted to have sex for the good of the nation and the country. State. One of his intentions, Bey Machmudin believes Jokowi wants to ensure the 2024 concurrent elections are held safely. The president also has an interest in the elections going well without leaving polarization aside.

Equally important, Jokowi wants the President in the future (2024-2029) to oversee and pursue strategic policies, such as the development of national archipelagic national science and endorsement. Jokowi also hopes that the participants in the elections will compete fairly. For this reason, Jokowi asked the TNI-Polri and the ASN to be neutral.