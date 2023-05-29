WATCH: Video of ‘leaky’ roof at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2023 final goes viral





Video of roof leak at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2023 final is going viral. Photo credit: Screenshot The long-awaited final match of IPL 2023 was scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday, May 28, but due to continuous rain in the city, no play was possible due to which the clash at the top between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were moved to reserve day. Since the draw wasn’t even possible due to rain on Sunday, the game will start afresh on Monday May 29 at the world’s largest cricket stadium, which can hold over a million fans. . Fans will look up to the skies in hopes that the skies won’t fall on Monday and they’ll be able to see the full 40 overs of action on the pitch. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has all modern facilities and was built with millions of dollars of investment, but suffered embarrassment on Sunday when, due to rain, the roof of the stadium started to leak. Several photos and videos of the leaky roof of Narendra Modi Stadium were uploaded on social media platforms by fans present at the stadium for the game, and in no time, the clips went viral on the internet. In the viral images and videos, spectators can be seen dodging water flowing through gaps in the stadium’s roof. “People asking for closed roof stadiums are looking at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest leaky cricket board,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip. Here is the video: People who ask for closed roof stadiums look at the pillars and roofs of the largest stadium and the richest leaky cricket backboard. pic.twitter.com/idKjMeYWYd – Adults (@CSKian716) May 28, 2023 The iconic stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the IPL final last year, and this year the opening match was also played there. Before hosting the final, GT played eight matches here, including their second qualifying match against the Mumbai Indians on Friday (May 26).

