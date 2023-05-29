Politics
5 times Boris Johnson wasted taxpayers’ money
Boris Johnson’s new lawyers are set to cost taxpayers over a million, we have learned.
The former Prime Minister has cut ties with the Cabinet Office-hired law firm after his diaries were handed over to Met and Thames Valley Police over alleged breaches of lockdown rules at Downing Street and Checkers.
It is understood that the contract will remain in place for the rest of the department, but a new one will be drafted specifically for Mr Johnson’s new hand-picked law firm.
Whitehall sources said the cost of additional lawyers to defend Johnson is expected to be over £1million.
The taxpayer is already liable for more than 250,000 in fees for the lawyers employed so far.
But this is not the first time the Tory MP has wasted millions of pounds in taxpayers’ money.
In fact, he has quite a track record:
garden bridge project
Boris Johnson, during his tenure as Mayor of London, supported the Garden Bridge project, a pedestrian bridge project over the River Thames. The project was finally abandoned in 2017 after significant public funds were spent on its development, including around 43 million taxpayer dollars.
Thames Estuary Airport
In 2014, this newspaper revealed that the project for an airport in the Thames estuary had cost 3.2 million to develop. Not only did the proposed site house Europe’s largest LNG import terminal and the largest aboveground storage tanks of its kind in the world, but it was also completely impractical from an aviation perspective. Richard Deakin, chief executive of National Air Traffic Services (Nats), called the proposed location the worst location for congested airspace in the southeast, adding there were serious challenges in getting more planes to work in an already occupied flight path. Boris Island would fall under the flight paths of four of London’s five airports, avoiding London Southend, which would be surplus to requirements anyway.
Preparations for no-deal Brexit
The potential costs associated with preparations for a no-deal Brexit have also been discussed. Johnson, as prime minister, advocated a “do or die” approach to Brexit and allocated significant funds to prepare for the possibility of leaving the European Union without a deal. Critics argue that this money could have been used for other pressing national priorities. In 2019, the government announcement additional funding of $2.1 billion to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, double the amount of money it had set aside previously. Of course, a deal was eventually struck, because avoiding one would have been economic suicide.
COVID-19 Response
The UK government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has come under scrutiny over the allocation of funds. Some critics have argued that contracts for pandemic-related supplies and services have been awarded to companies with close ties to the government, which could lead to unnecessary spending and a lack of transparency. Up to 4 billion have been believed to have been spent on PPE that is so useless that it has to be burned.
Apartment renovation
There have been allegations and controversies over the funding for the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s official residence at 10 Downing Street. Questions were raised about the source of funds used and potential conflicts of interest. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and it is important to note that no conclusive evidence of the direct use of taxpayer dollars for the renovation has been proven at the time of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021 But at 840 a roll of wallpaper, that gives you a man measure.
|
