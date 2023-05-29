Election in Turkey: President Erdogan declared winner with more than 52% of the vote | world news





Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the second round of the presidential election, with world leaders congratulating him. With 99% of the votes counted, Mr Erdogan, who served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014, won with a 52.1% share. It means he has secured a record third term as president and will serve at least five more years in office. Last elections in Türkiye

Erdogan thanks the crowd as election officials declare him the winner Polling stations closed at 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST) and although the votes were counted quickly, for hours he remained too close to call. At one point, less than a percentage point separated the holder from his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Shortly after 8 p.m. local time (6 p.m. BST), Mr Erdogan emerged from his home and thanked the people for “giving us the responsibility to govern for the next five years”. He was congratulated by a host of world leaders. Among them, Vladimir Putin, who wrote a long message to Mr. Erdogan, which concluded: “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you further success in such a responsible activity as head of state, as well as a good health and well-being.” Learn more about Recep Tayyip Erdogan French President Emmanuel Macron also sent his best wishes, while reiterating the “tremendous challenges” facing the two countries. “The return of peace to Europe, the future of our Euro-Atlantic Alliance, the Mediterranean Sea,” he tweeted. “With President Erdogan, whom I congratulate on his re-election, we will continue to move forward.” The opponent refuses to admit defeat Kemal Kilicdaroglu took the stage earlier in the evening and in a rousing speech he refused to admit defeat. “I have not been able to defend your rights,” Kilicdaroglu began by saying. “I didn’t dodge an unfair structure, I couldn’t be a silent demon and I wasn’t. “I couldn’t remain silent in the face of millions of people who were becoming second-class citizens in this country. “I couldn’t let them oppose your rights. So that your children went to bed hungry. So that the farmers couldn’t produce. I couldn’t allow these things.” He concluded by thanking the 25 million people who voted for him – and said “the battle continues”. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:33

Sky’s Alex Crawford reports from Istanbul as Turkey react to Erdogan win

First presidential second round in the history of Turkey The two men were forced to face off when neither reached the required 50% of votes during the first round May 14 and the victory of Mr. Erdogan will have profound consequences for Türkiyeand the whole world. The two candidates offered very different visions of the country’s future and its recent past. Erdogan’s government vetoed Sweden’s bid for NATO membership and bought Russian missile defense systems, prompting the US to oust Turkey from a project of a US-led fighter jet. But it also helped broker a crucial deal that enabled Ukrainian grain shipments and averted a global food crisis. Meanwhile, Mr Erdogan’s 74-year-old challenger has vowed to restore a more democratic society.

