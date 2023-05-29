Trump shows desperation with letter to attorney general: former US attorney





A letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland by Donald Trump’s lawyers is a desperate “piece of propaganda” that signals fear of an upcoming indictment, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade wrote in an article on Sunday. opinion for MSNBC.

In his article, McQuade wrote that last Tuesday’s letter to Garland requesting a meeting to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the former president over classified documents that were found at Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago last summer was a “trick” designed to inflame passions and control the narrative.

In the letter to the attorney general, Trump attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty requested a meeting to discuss the “ongoing injustice” of Smith’s dual investigation into the former president’s attempts to quash his loss in the 2020 presidential election and issues surrounding his post-presidency. processing of classified documents.

“President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the lawyers wrote in the letter, which was shared by the ex-president on his social media platform, Truth Social. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful manner.”

Former U.S. acting solicitor general Neal Katyal also echoed similar sentiments on Wednesday, telling MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace the letter was a “last ditch effort.”

“It’s the kind of thing you do just before you think you’re about to be charged, and it probably – almost certainly – goes nowhere,” he said.

As for when a Trump indictment of Smith might be issued, Katyal said that given “the scope of the investigation” and “the way it has heated up over the past few weeks,” it “expect it to be soon”.

Meanwhile, political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday that Trump’s letter to Garland is “essential to carefully consider the intentions and context behind such correspondence. While some may view it as a desperate gesture or a gadget, it is crucial to wait for new developments and to come together”. more information before drawing conclusions.”

Former President Donald Trump looks on at the Trump National Golf Club May 25 in Sterling, Virginia. A letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland by Trump’s attorneys is a desperate “piece of propaganda” that signals fear of impeachment, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade wrote in an article on Sunday. opinion for MSNBC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When asked why Trump’s legal team sent the letter to Garland instead of Smith, Agranoff added, “It’s possible that Trump believed Garland to be the most relevant authority in this particular case. Whether this situation will lead to an indictment is uncertain, and it’s best to let the legal process unfold and determine the outcome.”

Political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins also told Newsweek on Sunday that “Trump’s lawyers have asked the attorney general directly because they believe a case involving a former president should not be handled directly. than by the Attorney General. It’s basically a desperate hail.” Mary will go through her lawyers. It won’t work. This will not end the indictment, nor change the prosecution schedule.”

Collins added that the letter itself reads as Trump wrote it.

“Looking at the actual language of the letter, it was clear that much of the letter was written by Donald Trump himself, not the lawyers. It looks more like a press release than a document. legal,” he said.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has faced other legal battles this year. Last Tuesday, New York Judge Juan Merchan set a trial date for March 25, 2024 in the case against Trump where he is accused of allegedly falsifying business records in connection with the money paid to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Proceedings in the case will begin just weeks after the nation’s first Republican presidential primary caucus in Iowa next February.

Additionally, there are also reports that Trump may be indicted in Georgia as part of an investigation into whether he committed a crime by calling on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ‘find’ more than 11 000 votes to overturn the results of the 2020 state election. .

The former president has frequently denied all allegations and wrongdoing in investigations involving him, frequently describing them as a “witch hunt”.

