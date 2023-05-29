How allegations of sexual abuse of Imran Khan’s party workers spark outrage in Pakistan





PTI says more than 10,000 of its workers, many of them women, are currently locked up in overcrowded prisons as Class C prisoners in the scorching summer heat. PA

Pakistan is in the midst of a political crisis and here is one more chapter to add. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has urged the country’s highest judiciary to take cognizance suo motu of alleged abuses, including ‘reports of rape’, of his female activists and party supporters who were arrested following the May 9 riots, Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune reported.

However, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that Khan’s party was trying to slander Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and plotting criminal activities to blame the security forces.

Here’s what happens.

Four other Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders quit Imran Khan’s party

Plan to stage a raid and rape at the home of PTI workers

Officials have been accused of torturing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested during protests against the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 in the most heinous way possible , including the sexual abuse of women.

Also Read: PTI Exodus: Know Who All Left Imran Khan’s Party After Pakistan’s May 9 Violence

At an after midnight press conference in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the PTI was plotting criminal activities to blame the security forces later. He claimed on Saturday evening (May 27) that intelligence agencies intercepted a phone call in which a plan to stage a raid and rape at a known home of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers was in progress. discussion course.

Supporters of Imran Khan hold placards reading ‘Save Pakistan, Save the Constitution’ during a protest outside Imran Khan’s house in Lahore, Pakistan. PTI

The Minister claimed that among the plans revealed in the intercepted call was a plot to raid and open fire on the home of a PTI worker, resulting in casualties who could be portrayed to the world as serious human rights violations. The second plan was to stage an act of rape, the recording of which would be shared with global media to propagate the alleged abuse against PTI, according to The Express Tribune.

The Pakistani Home Minister went on to say that the PTI organizes such instances in order to publicize them later in the international media and the world. These acts would be committed tonight, he said, adding that it was necessary for the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government to “make the nation aware of the evil design, as reported by Republic World.

Imran Khan strikes

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has denounced Home Minister Rana Sanaulla’s claim saying he was trying to cover up and anticipate the horror stories about to spread in the media.

“If there were any doubts about women being abused in prisons, this press conference by this certified criminal should remove all those doubts,” Khan tweeted on Sunday and said women in Pakistan had never been so abused. and harassed by the state as they have been. by this fascist government as they exercised their right to peaceful protest, as reported by Republic World.

Imran Khan said he was convinced of the reports regarding the treatment of female party workers in prison.PTI

The PTI leader, however, said he was convinced of the reports of the type of treatment inflicted on female party workers in prison.

Imran Khan, speaking to PTI supporters from his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore, said: “After [Rana Sanaullah’s] press conference, I’m sure. The PTI workers, the way they were detained and thrown in jail, and the way they were treated…we also heard [reports] of rape”.

The head of the PTI claimed that the declarations of the Minister of the Interior could only mean two things. “Either they are afraid that these women, once released, will tell what happened to them, and [the government is] prepare for this scenario. Or that they’re afraid they’ve done something they can’t handle, so they want to pre-emptively create a narrative that this was all a big conspiracy and PTI did it themselves.”

Imran Khan said he received reports of abuse from various places. However, he added that these reports did not mention the Adiala prison but that the workers were detained in deplorable conditions and that justice must take notice of the situation, according to The Express Tribune.

What the police have to say

According to the Islamabad police, a systematic campaign to discredit the departments has been launched and officers of all ranks are being targeted. Although all women are respectable, some can be used in this campaign, he added. Keep things transparent to avoid such tactics,” Islamabad Police noted.

Cops must ensure cameras in police stations, offices, and prisons are working and working properly to avoid “plans to target officials” and become a victim of the “planned campaign to defame institutions.”

As campaigners question whether ministers planned to target women and ask men to dress as law enforcement officers in official gear who would then raid homes. Others expressed shock and disbelief.

With contributions from agencies

