PTI’s Shakeel Shahid, confidants desert Imran Khan – Pakistan

PTI’s Shakeel Shahid, confidants desert Imran Khan

Outgoing PTI leaders condemn May 9 chaos

May 29, 2023 6:17 p.m.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The process of parting ways with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party continues as more Faisalabad leaders decided to bid farewell to the beleaguered party on Monday.

Addressing the press conference with Chaudhry Ali Akhtar and Ehtisham Javed, former MPA Shakeel Shahid said: “Today we have decided to part ways with PTI. Condemning the September 5 riots, Mr. Shahid said: “It became difficult to be in the party after the events that took place on May 9.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Akhtar also condemned the May 9 violence, reiterating his resignation from the party.

On the other hand, describing May 9 as the “darkest” day in history, Mr Javed said: “I condemn the vandalism of May 9. We stand with the army and the country.”

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Irshad Khan decided to quit the party following the events of May 9.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Khan said: “I strongly condemn the events that took place on May 9. I will no longer be part of a party that has a culture of using foul language.”

Mr Khan said: “I am quitting my post and quitting the party. I had already predicted the situation we have faced recently.”

On Sunday, former MP Nadia Aziz decided to leave the party. Addressing the presser, Ms Aziz condemned the September 5 attacks, saying: “I did not take part in any demonstrations during the May 9 riots.”

She praised the army saying, “The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the security and safety of the country. I never uttered a word against the army.”

Speaking about her political future, Ms Aziz said she was temporarily saying goodbye to politics.

Ms Aziz said those involved in the May 9 violence should be brought to justice.

“I have always done politics without violence. There is an urgent need to respect women,” she said.

Earlier today, Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan announced his decision to quit the struggling party.

Addressing a press conference in London, Mr Hasan, who served as the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Pakistanis Abroad, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I come before you today . Speaking of the May 9 riots, Mr Memon said: “The vandalism of May 9 shook the nation.

He praised the army saying, “I also wanted to pay tribute to the Pakistani army, whose soldiers gave their lives for the country.”

He hoped that the people would soon come out strong after the events of May 9.

On Saturday, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail quit the party and also resigned from all party posts.

He made the announcement at a press conference. He was a founding member of the PTI and said the party wanted to work for the betterment of the country.

He said the PTI was lucky to rule the country in the 2018 elections and tried to improve the situation. “After Imran Khan was dethroned, the PTI started to make efforts to return to power again and a narrative was developed that the PTI was against the establishment,” Mr. Ismail pointed out.

He said Imran Khan was arrested and violent protests suddenly erupted across the country and on May 9 Jinnah house was attacked by the rioters. He said those involved in the attacks should be punished. “A soldier gives his life for the country because he knows his countrymen will always support him and respect his sacrifices,” he said, adding that everyone should admire the sacrifices made by security institutions.

The former governor said it would be his last press conference as he would not be involved in the country’s politics in the future.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered the release of Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail. The investigator submitted the detailed report mentioning that no solid evidence was found against Imran Ismail that linked him to the May 9 heckling.

The court accepted the police report and declared Imran Ismail innocent in the riots that took place after Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, he was released from Karachi Central Jail.

On Friday, the former special assistant to the chief minister of Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan, decided to leave the party after the May 9 violence.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Awan condemned the events that took place on May 9. She claimed the vandalism was planned at Zaman Park.

“A plot has been hatched on a foreign program to dishonor the institutions of the country and to please foreign masters,” she said.

Ms. Awan said she was splitting from the PTI because of the party’s violent and terrorist activities.

Also Read: PTI in tatters as Maleeka Bokhari and Cheemas say goodbye to party

She said, “I believe that the martyrs’ love and respect for their country is part of our faith. Those who disrespected the martyrs attacked the foundation and ideology of Pakistan.

Ms Awan said Imran Khan and the country could not work together.

Speaking about her political career, Ms. Awan said, “I will continue my political journey and serve the nation. My political journey will continue because the cause of our politics is the welfare of the people of our constituency.”

