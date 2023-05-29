Do not be mistaken ! The Jokowi infrastructure that will save RI





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The infrastructure development which has been intensified by the government of President Joko Widodo has drawn much criticism as it does not bring efficiency to the economy as evidenced by the Incremental Capital Output Ratio (ICOR). The Ministry of National Development Planning (NDP)/Bappenas denied that the condition was due to development planning mistakes and lack of coordination, such as the construction of Wiriadinata Airport, Kertajati in Palembang LRT which was void of users. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Bappenas Economics Deputy Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti explained that the high ICOR in Indonesia, although infrastructure development continues to ramp up, is more due to the time it takes for the building to impact on the economy. “First, there is a lag. Building infrastructure does not necessarily have an immediate impact on economic growth because it takes time to be able to produce production,” Amalia said during a meeting in his office, in Jakarta, quoted Monday (29/5/2023). It is the same with investment, Amalia pointed out, when the realization of the investment enters the country, it does not immediately become a building and is recorded in gross fixed capital formation (PMTB). Indeed, the process is very long, from land acquisition to production. In this way, Amalia believes that the infrastructure that has been built by President Joko Widodo since his administration’s first term in 2014 will have implications for a significant reduction in the ICOR in 2045. In 2022, the ICOR rate of l ‘Indonesia will be at the level of 8.16%, a significant increase from the 2014 period of 5%. “Infrastructure investment is important, but it doesn’t necessarily produce productivity, it takes time. In 2045, our ICOR should be around 4%,” Amalia said. Even so, he warned, the government had never set specific goals for ICOR, because ICOR itself, he said, was not a development goal but an indicator that emerged after development and investment were made. “Now a lot of people talk about ICOR like, no, don’t be like that, the important thing is how do we increase productivity, so that economic growth can be sustainably high,” Amalia said. Earlier, Chief Economist Faisal Basri revealed that the cost of building infrastructure under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was more expensive than the toll roads built under the previous administration. As a result, he viewed many projects as redundant. Even the Indonesian economy, Faisal said, had lost 40% because the infrastructure that had spent up to 3,309 trillion rupiah under Jokowi’s leadership was inefficient. “In Pak Harto’s time the leakage was 30%, Pak Jokowi himself realized that in my time the leakage was 40%,” Faisal said in CORE Indonesia dialogue, quoted Friday (5/19/2023). “The source is Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan… ‘oh, if Pak Jokowi told me yesterday it was 40%’. So Jokowi knows about it. Horrified because it’s leaking everywhere,” Faisal said again. So no matter how long it takes, if the root of the logistics problem in Indonesia is not solved at the root, it will be difficult for the government to bring investors to Indonesia. It should be noted that Jokowi’s infrastructure projects are considered inefficient as evidenced by the Incremental Capital Output Ratio (ICOR). The higher the value of the ICOR coefficient, the more the economy is inefficient at a certain period. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi: 2023 is a year of tests, the United States, Europe and China will fall (me me)



