



BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed accelerating efforts to make China a leading country in education as the Party leadership convened a study session on Monday. Chairing the group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said the goal serves as a strategic precursor to building a great modern socialist country in all respects, of strong support for achieve greater autonomy and strength in science and science. technology and an effective way to promote common prosperity for all. Xi called for accelerating the modernization of the education sector to provide strong support for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. China has established the world’s largest education system and joined the ranks of upper-middle-level countries in terms of the overall level of education modernization, Xi said, noting that China ranks 23rd in a global education index, up 26 places from 2012. This fully demonstrates that the path of socialist education with Chinese characteristics is entirely correct, he said. To enhance China’s strength in education, it is imperative to adhere to the Party’s overall leadership in education and take up the service of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as an important mission, he said. Mr. Xi said. He said that the goal of building a leading country in the field of education is to nurture successive generations of talented individuals capable of assuming the important tasks and responsibilities in the process of socialist modernization. Xi stressed the importance of guiding students to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, always follow the Party and adhere to its guidelines, and dedicate themselves to serving the country and the people.

