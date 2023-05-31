DPR Criticizes Jokowi’s Last 4 Policies, Here is Sri Mulyani’s Response

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has responded to criticism from board members of the latest fiscal policy of President Joko Widodo’s administration.

This criticism was voiced by DPR factions during a plenary meeting regarding the Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles 2024 (KEM-PPKF) last week. Then Sri Mulyani responded in yesterday’s plenary session.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT

There are four major themes that have been criticized by council members from various factions linked to Jokowi’s latest policies. Among them, subsidies for electric cars, the salaries of civil servants have not increased, the debt continues to swell, until the construction of the Archipelago Capital City (IKN).

Responding to early criticisms of electric car subsidies, Sri Mulyani addressed the Democratic Party, PKS and PAN factions. He said the policy contained in the Battery Electric Motor Vehicle (KBLBB) Development Policy was the government’s effort to transform the economy.

“Support for KBLBB is an effort to accelerate economic transformation to create high added value, expand employment opportunities and use environmentally friendly energy to reduce emissions, as well as efficiency energy subsidies,” Sri Mulyani said as quoted on Wednesday (5/31/2023).

In addition, he continued, support for the development of the KBLBB industrial ecosystem has also been carried out in many countries such as the United States, Europe, China and several of our neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

Automakers in many countries have also pledged to switch to the production of 100% electric cars in 2035-2040.

“In this regard, the government has introduced a series of incentives directed from both the supply and demand side to stimulate investment and use of electric vehicles by the community at large,” he said. he declared.

As for criticizing the salaries of civil servants, Sri Mulyani did not respond in plenary session. He responded when after a working meeting with DPR Budget Agency (Banggar) which took place after the plenary meeting.

Sri Mulyani said President Joko Widodo has prepared a salary increase for civil servants for 2024 and heads of state are considering raising their salaries. The final outcome of the increase will be announced when President Jokowi submits the State Finance Bill 2024 on August 16.

Regarding the debt, Sri Mulyani responded by responding to criticism from the PDI Perjuangan Fraction, the Golkar Party Fraction, the Gerindra Party Fraction, the PKB Fraction, the Democratic Party Fraction, the PKS, Fraction PAN and Fraction PPP.

According to him, by conducting an expansionary fiscal policy in 2024, the government will still control the deficit within a range of 2.16% to 2.64% of GDP. With this in mind, debt financing is always managed in a prudent and sustainable manner in accordance with best practices in debt management.

“By maintaining a balance between costs and risks, keeping the debt ratio within safe limits of between 38.07% and 38.97% of GDP, issuing debt in a measurable way and carrying out a deepening the market so that the cost of funds is more efficient,” he said.

As for the criticisms on the development of the IKN, he responded by assuring that the budgeting of its development will continue because it has become a national priority agenda along with various other national strategic projects (NSP).

“Priority programs also focus on accelerating economic transformation, through […] accelerate the development of infrastructure, including the sustainability of the capital of the archipelago (IKN) and the national strategic project,” he said.

He also assured that in order to improve the quality of spending in 2024, the Government would systematically continue to strengthen the principle of better spending through the effectiveness of spending on basic needs as well as support programs for priority programs.

These expenditures focus on improving the quality of and access to education, such as PIP, KIP conferences, BOS, LPDP scholarship provision, linking and matching, strengthening of quality and access to health, such as the efficiency of the JKN, pharmaceutical independence and a reliable health system. system.

In addition, it also aims to encourage the endorsement of natural resources, as well as to encourage the effectiveness of social protection programs and subsidies so that they are targeted and bring real benefits to the community.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

next article Next Monday, BI Deputy Governor tests DPR for Jokowi choice

(me me)



