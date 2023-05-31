Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course blacklisted by Open Championship organizers





It was done with a great architect, he says. A great golf architect recommended by Peter Dawson…I said give me the best and Martin Grant Hawtree. He’s a fabulous guy, a fabulous man… What he does is this type of course, he’s done a really great job.

He added: We were going to make a few minor tweaks, but it’s fantastic. Everyone wants to see the Open Championship here players, it’s their favorite course, it’s number 1 in Europe.

Trump will host his biggest UK men’s tournament to date in August, the PGA Seniors Championship at his course near Aberdeen. There are also plans to hold a LIV event in Doonbeg in County Clare, possibly next year.

This year, his classes are hosting three of the Saudi-funded circuit events, including last week in Washington DC.

The 151st Open, meanwhile, takes place this summer at Royal Liverpool from July 16.

He should sell before anything changes

Trump bought Turnberry in 2014, five years after the oldest golf courses were last staged. R&As Managing Director Martin Slumbers first stated in January 2021 that his organization has no plans to hold any of our Championships at Turnberry and will not do so for the foreseeable future.

Three years later, an R&A source told Telegraph Sport that our stance remains unchanged. The source added: We have no plans to hold any of our championships there for the foreseeable future and will not return until we are confident that the focus will be on the championship , the players and the course itself, the insider added.

Another insider close to touring added: What it looks like now, should sell out before anything changes.

Eric Trump added in his response that we are incredibly proud of this historic icon and remain deeply committed to The Open Championship whenever the call goes out.

Trump Turnberry staff waved hats that read ‘Made Turnberry Great Again’ as they saluted the former president three weeks ago.

He is still the subject of legal action in the United States. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and is also facing a civil trial over an allegation he raped an advice columnist in the mid-1990s, which he also denies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/golf/2023/05/31/donald-trump-turnberry-golf-course-blacklisted-by-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos