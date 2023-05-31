‘Pakistan has fallen to the level of Myanmar and Sudan’: Imran Khan shares rule of law index amid PTI crackdown





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday criticized the government for targeting his party leaders and said the country had fallen to the level of Myanmar and Sudan. Since the violent May 9 protests, Pakistani authorities have made hundreds of arrests, including that of senior opposition figures, holding them responsible for the arson and destruction of military installations.

Imran Khan claimed that his party leaders were the target of night raids, torture in custody and other illegal means. He said Pakistan was ranked 129th out of 140 countries in the Rule of Law Index “before the crackdown on the PTI was unleashed with an attack on our basic rights the nation had never experienced before.” “Today we have fallen to the levels of Myanmar and Sudan where might is law. Without the rule of law we will have no democracy (freedom) or prosperity or future,” he said. .

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2023

Just today, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid claimed that around 80-90 people, including Rangers, Islamabad police and others, raided his home in the early hours of Wednesday. In a tweet, he said he was not present at his home but that those carrying out the raid broke the workers’ arms and took away his licensed weapons, CCTV footage of his house and “his two cars “.

Previously, authorities targeted several top Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. Former Minister Shireen Mazari was arrested five times before deciding to leave the PTI. Fawad Chaudhry, who was also a minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, resigned from the party fearing action against him.

The army has started the process of charging those involved in the attack on military installations following the arrest of Imran Khan. The former Prime Minister described these exits as “forced divorce”. In a tweet last week, Khan said: “Using the pretext of arson on May 9 (condemned by the entire PTI leadership), the state is trying to dismantle the party, including through forced divorces and trying members of the PTI in military tribunals.”

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Tuesday that Imran Khan would be tried by a military court. The minister claimed Khan was the “architect” of the May 9 incidents in which military and state facilities were attacked by his party activists after his arrest.

Imran Khan said on Monday that the current government was much worse than General Musharraf’s martial law. “With complete disregard for the rule of law, this fascist government – much worse than General Musharraf’s martial law – has a one-stop agenda which is to crush the PTI,” he said.

In another development, police filed FIRs against former PTI MPs and around 250 other party workers in Swat. The agencies have so far arrested more than 10,000 Imran Khan’s party workers across the country, including 4,000 from Punjab.

