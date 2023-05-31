Legal experts: Trump could be charged under the ‘Espionage Act’ for reporting he showed documents





Prosecutors obtained evidence that former President Donald Trump kept classified documents in his office and sometimes showed them to people, according to a recent Washington Post report.

Legal experts say the report suggests the former president could face more serious charges than obstruction.

“The report suggests an escalation in the seriousness of the charges Trump faces,” former federal prosecutor Kevin O’Brien told Salon. “Proof that he showed highly sensitive documents to third parties involves the Espionage Act, which prohibits willfully transmitting such a document ‘to any person who is not authorized to receive it’, or failing to Willingly handing it over upon request to a Trump authorized government official or employee appears to fall under both prongs of the law, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison per violation.

As the investigation into the former president’s retention of national security documents at Mar-a-Lago draws to a close, the FBI and Justice Department have uncovered instances of potential obstruction that provide more insight. detailed and more specific than previously disclosed, the Post reported.

It also expands the timeline of possible cases of obstruction being investigated, ranging from the events at Mar-a-Lago before the subpoena to the period following the FBI’s Aug. 8 search, according to the Post.

Before receiving the subpoena in May, Trump had engaged in what some officials called a “dress rehearsal,” which involved moving government documents he wanted to keep. Prosecutors have collected evidence related to the case, according to people familiar with the investigation, the Post reported.

“Disclosing classified information to an unauthorized person is a different and more serious offense than simply retaining classified information,” former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor, told Salon. . “And a disclosure to a foreign government is the most serious offense of all. If a disclosure is made with reason to believe that the United States would be harmed or the foreign government would be advantaged, the penalty may be up to life in prison or even death, as in the case of the Rosenbergs.”

Prosecutors have also uncovered evidence in recent weeks indicating that Trump employees at Mar-a-Lago brought boxes of documents back to the storage room just a day before Justice Department officials were due to retrieve the documents. classified documents that had been subpoenaed, according to the Washington Post.

Since last year, the Justice Department has been investigating the retention of sensitive documents after the National Archives found 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s time as president.

In August, the FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago, leading to the discovery of more than 100 documents labeled as classified at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump has maintained no wrongdoing in the case and claimed the investigation was part of an alleged Democratic scheme to prevent him from serving as president again.

Even before the most recent report, Trump faced serious criminal exposure for allegedly keeping highly sensitive documents, Temidayo Aganga-Williams, a partner at Selendy Gay Elsberg and former senior investigative counsel for the January 6 committee, told Salon. from the room.

“As in any criminal case, the prosecutor’s exercise of discretion in charging decisions is essential,” Aganga-Williams said. “If this is true, then President Trump not only illegally kept classified documents, but also showed them to others, it will make it more likely that Special Counsel Jack Smith will seek permission to indict the former president.”

