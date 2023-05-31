Imran Khan sends defamation notice to PIMS doctor





After sending a defamation notice to Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan sent a similar notice to Dr Rizwan Taj, the doctor who heads the medical council of the PIMS who prepared and published the medical report of former prime ministers. .

The notice served by Imran Khan’s lawyer urged Dr. Rizwan Taj to pay Rs 10 billion for willful and malicious representations in preparing a fabricated and false medical report of the client.

The information shared in the report, about Imrans’ tests carried out after his arrest on May 9, is false, untrue, baseless and defamatory in nature, the notice states.

The notice also called on the doctor to issue a public apology to Imran Khan, both in national and international media.

He further warned that failure to comply with the above within 14 days will result in the initiation of legal action against the doctor, which may include criminal prosecution and the filing of a complaint against him before the Medical and Dental Council of the Pakistan and other relevant bodies.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent a 10 billion rupees defamation notice to Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel over his shameful allegations during a press conference in which he raised questions regarding the health condition of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The notice served by Imran Khan’s lawyer, Abuzar Salman Niazi, urged Abdul Qadir Patel to apologize unconditionally to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and withdraw his shameful allegations within 15 days.

It may be noted that last week, Patel, citing the medical report of Imran Khan written by the PIMS doctor, claimed that the mental stability of the PTI leaders was questionable.

The medical report indicates that when we spoke to the former prime minister for a long time, his actions were not those of a fit man, Patel alleged.

He further claimed that there was no mention of a broken bone in the PTI chiefs’ medical reports as he had a cast on his leg for five to six months. Have you ever seen someone put in a cast for a skin or muscle injury? He asked.

He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive use of alcohol and cocaine.

