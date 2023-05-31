Oppn insulted feelings by boycotting inauguration of parliament: Modi





Modi says Congress is expressing anger because a ‘poor boy’ is preventing the party from pursuing its ‘desired agenda’

On Wednesday May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament building and accused Congress of insulting the feelings of the country and the hard work of 60,000 workers. “India got a new parliament building three days ago. I ask you if you are proud of it or not. Have you felt the joy of India’s increased prestige? The Congress and some parties like it also threw the mud of politics on it,” he said at a rally in Ajmer. Read also :False Gandhi; Jinnah spirit: Rahul faces BJP backlash to dig in Modi At least 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the new parliament building on Sunday, saying it was an insult to President Draupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, that she did not had not been invited by the government to do the honors. Modi said such opportunities come once in a generation, but Congress used it for its “selfish protest”. “They insulted the hard work of 60,000 workers and the sentiment of the country,” he said, adding that Congress was unable to digest the progress the country had made. Modi said the Grand Old Party is angry because a ‘poor son’ is not allowing him to do what he wants and is ‘raising questions about their corruption and parivarwad (dynastic politics)’. “Congress cheated the poor” The prime minister also accused Congress of following a policy of deceiving the poor and keeping them deprived during his rule. “Fifty years ago, Congress guaranteed that it would eliminate poverty. But that turned out to be their greatest betrayal to the poor. The policy of Congress has been to mislead the poor and deprive them. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot because of this,” Modi said. The nine years of the BJP government have been devoted to serving the people, good governance and the welfare of the poor, he said. Read also :Modi is not Vajpayee: Stalin rules out any pact with the BJP Digging into the Gandhi family, Modi said that before 2014, people were on the streets against corruption and terrorist attacks rocked major cities while Congress ruled the government from afar. During his rule, Congress developed a corrupt system that “sucked the blood of the country” and stymied development, he said. The rally was organized to mark the completion of nine years of Modi rule during his two terms. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/news/modi-oppn-insulted-countrys-sentiments-by-boycotting-parliament-inauguration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos