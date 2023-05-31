Politics
Why US banking sector weakness is unlikely to spread to Indonesia – The Diplomat
The recent turmoil in US and European banks may have some people questioning the health of banks here in Southeast Asia. Is the closing of Bank of Silicon Valley in the United States likely to overflow and affect a banking crisis in this region? It seems unlikely. In fact, as U.S. regulators rushed to stabilize the banking system in March, Indonesian banks enjoyed record years, posting big profits and returning billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders. So what’s going on here?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, bank deposits grew faster than usual. Due to the shutdowns, individuals and businesses were unable to spend their money as they normally would and much of it ended up sitting in bank accounts. This means that many banks have seen their customers’ deposits increase significantly. In banking, deposits are considered liabilities because the bank has to pay interest on them and customers can demand repayment. Loans are considered assets because they generate interest income.
A rapid increase in deposits therefore creates a small problem, as it represents a sudden increase in liabilities. Deposits must be translated into some sort of income-generating asset, otherwise the balance sheet will not balance. It was a time when banks were probably also reluctant to issue too many new loans due to uncertainty in the global economy. So, to make sure these deposits don’t weigh down the balance sheet, during the pandemic many banks invested them in securities like bonds.
If we look Bank of Silicon Valley (SVB), for example, deposits rose from $62 billion in 2019 to $189 billion in 2021, when people were mostly sitting on cash and receiving government emergency checks. The value of SVB’s gross loan portfolio fell from $33 billion to just $66 billion over the same period. Obviously, the SVB was not converting the majority of its new deposits into loans. Instead, they invested them, mostly in securities. Their portfolio of investment securities grew from $29 billion in 2019 to $128 billion two years later.
The market value of these investments fell when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, which caused a run on the bank for various reasons. But what exposed SVB to this risk in the first place was that as the deposit base grew during the pandemic, the bank parked most of it in bonds and failed to adequately hedge interest rate risk. of interest. In 2021, it had far more investment securities on its books than loans.
Indonesian banks faced the same headache in 2020 and 2021 as deposits also grew rapidly. There are, however, some important differences. First, deposits in Indonesia have not grown as rapidly. The Indonesian government did not send checks like the United States. Instead, much of the pandemic aid was in-kind in the form of subsidized electricity or food distribution. There has therefore not been the same influx of savings into the banking system. From 2019 to 2021, deposits with the largest non-state bank in Indonesia, Central Asia Bank (BCA), rose 39 percent. That’s a big increase, but not the 206% increase SVB saw over the same period.
Second, Indonesian banks are quite conservative. The country has suffered several banking crises in its history, and this is reflected in the way its banks operate today. With more deposits on hand during the pandemic, BCA did what SVB did. She could not convert all the deposits into loans, so she bought securities, including government bonds. The BCA’s position in investment securities increased from $11 billion in 2019 to $27 billion in 2022. But even with this increase, securities accounted for only 31% of assets in 2022, while the portfolio of loans was equal to 53%. At SVB, investment securities represented 57% of assets in 2022 and loans 35%.
This means that the BCA has significantly increased its securities investment position from 2019 to present, but it was and still is primarily specialized in providing deposit-generated loans (and this is generally true for all large Indonesian banks). SVB, on the other hand, invested the majority of its new deposits in securities that exposed them to risk when the Federal Reserve began raising rates.
Indonesian banks mitigate some of this risk by operating like old-fashioned boring banks. They take deposits from customers and lend them out. If deposits increase, they channel a larger share into investments like bonds, but not to the point where it becomes the largest asset class on their balance sheet. Typically, deposit-backed loans dominate the assets of Indonesian banks’ balance sheets. If that ceases to be the case, it would probably be a good time to worry.
|
Sources
2/ https://thediplomat.com/2023/05/why-weakness-in-us-banking-is-unlikely-to-spread-to-indonesia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why US banking sector weakness is unlikely to spread to Indonesia – The Diplomat
- Russia remains Britain’s top security threat, warns intelligence chief.
- Mandana Karimi explains why she decided to quit Bollywood last year: Speaking out on #MeToo did more harm than good | Hindi Movie News
- Maternal age is associated with readmission risk in women with pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes
- Mount Martin M0.4 | Alaska earthquake center
- Pakistani Imran Khan’s bail extended until June 19 – lawyer
- NH Tech Alliance: Connecting Tech Companies, Students and Entrepreneurs for Growth and Innovation
- What Respiratory Virus Is Everyone Congesting And Coughing?
- Movie under the stars, concert by the ocean, dinosaur exhibit and more
- USF Athletics extends program record to 17 consecutive semesters with a department term GPA of more than 3.0
- Fashion High School: New York kids host a glamorous fashion show
- Economic Benefits of Google Cloud Networking