Why US banking sector weakness is unlikely to spread to Indonesia – The Diplomat

Advertisement

The recent turmoil in US and European banks may have some people questioning the health of banks here in Southeast Asia. Is the closing of Bank of Silicon Valley in the United States likely to overflow and affect a banking crisis in this region? It seems unlikely. In fact, as U.S. regulators rushed to stabilize the banking system in March, Indonesian banks enjoyed record years, posting big profits and returning billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders. So what’s going on here?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, bank deposits grew faster than usual. Due to the shutdowns, individuals and businesses were unable to spend their money as they normally would and much of it ended up sitting in bank accounts. This means that many banks have seen their customers’ deposits increase significantly. In banking, deposits are considered liabilities because the bank has to pay interest on them and customers can demand repayment. Loans are considered assets because they generate interest income.

A rapid increase in deposits therefore creates a small problem, as it represents a sudden increase in liabilities. Deposits must be translated into some sort of income-generating asset, otherwise the balance sheet will not balance. It was a time when banks were probably also reluctant to issue too many new loans due to uncertainty in the global economy. So, to make sure these deposits don’t weigh down the balance sheet, during the pandemic many banks invested them in securities like bonds.

If we look Bank of Silicon Valley (SVB), for example, deposits rose from $62 billion in 2019 to $189 billion in 2021, when people were mostly sitting on cash and receiving government emergency checks. The value of SVB’s gross loan portfolio fell from $33 billion to just $66 billion over the same period. Obviously, the SVB was not converting the majority of its new deposits into loans. Instead, they invested them, mostly in securities. Their portfolio of investment securities grew from $29 billion in 2019 to $128 billion two years later.

Diplomatic brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

The market value of these investments fell when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, which caused a run on the bank for various reasons. But what exposed SVB to this risk in the first place was that as the deposit base grew during the pandemic, the bank parked most of it in bonds and failed to adequately hedge interest rate risk. of interest. In 2021, it had far more investment securities on its books than loans.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

Indonesian banks faced the same headache in 2020 and 2021 as deposits also grew rapidly. There are, however, some important differences. First, deposits in Indonesia have not grown as rapidly. The Indonesian government did not send checks like the United States. Instead, much of the pandemic aid was in-kind in the form of subsidized electricity or food distribution. There has therefore not been the same influx of savings into the banking system. From 2019 to 2021, deposits with the largest non-state bank in Indonesia, Central Asia Bank (BCA), rose 39 percent. That’s a big increase, but not the 206% increase SVB saw over the same period.

Second, Indonesian banks are quite conservative. The country has suffered several banking crises in its history, and this is reflected in the way its banks operate today. With more deposits on hand during the pandemic, BCA did what SVB did. She could not convert all the deposits into loans, so she bought securities, including government bonds. The BCA’s position in investment securities increased from $11 billion in 2019 to $27 billion in 2022. But even with this increase, securities accounted for only 31% of assets in 2022, while the portfolio of loans was equal to 53%. At SVB, investment securities represented 57% of assets in 2022 and loans 35%.

This means that the BCA has significantly increased its securities investment position from 2019 to present, but it was and still is primarily specialized in providing deposit-generated loans (and this is generally true for all large Indonesian banks). SVB, on the other hand, invested the majority of its new deposits in securities that exposed them to risk when the Federal Reserve began raising rates.

Advertisement

Indonesian banks mitigate some of this risk by operating like old-fashioned boring banks. They take deposits from customers and lend them out. If deposits increase, they channel a larger share into investments like bonds, but not to the point where it becomes the largest asset class on their balance sheet. Typically, deposit-backed loans dominate the assets of Indonesian banks’ balance sheets. If that ceases to be the case, it would probably be a good time to worry.