Politics
what to expect from Erdoan, his ultranationalist alliance and their ‘family values’ pledges
After a tough and hard-fought campaign that ended in a run-off second round, Recep Tayyip Erdoan retained the Turkish presidency in an election that some saw as free but not fair. First coming to power in 2003, Erdoan was able to extend his rule for another five years by creating an alliance with ultra-nationalist parties.
A key aspect of next term will likely be a hard line conservative agenda. A deal between Erdoans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its hardline allies in the Islamist New Welfare Party (YRP) pledged to reassess existing laws to protect the integrity of the family.
Türkiye’s LGBTQ+ community is likely to be a target. Erdoan and his allies rise in power anti-LGBTQ+ speech during the election campaign. This is by no means a new part of Erdoans’ agenda, but it has intensified over the past few months. For example, the AKP and its coalition partner, the YRP sign a statement suggesting potential discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community may follow. The YRP has previously called for LGBTQ+ organizations to be shut down.
Immediately after announcing his victory, Erdoan accused opposition to the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights as stressful that LGBT forces had been unable to infiltrate the AKP.
Women’s rights are also under threat. THE law 6284which aims to protect women, especially from domestic violence, was introduced by the AKP government in 2012. The two radical Islamist parties in the coalition Erdoans YRP and Huda Par have call for that it be repealed and do their support for Erdoan conditioned on the commitment to modify this law.
This is set against a backdrop of high levels of violence against women in Türkiye. In 2022, at least 116 women were murdered by their partners.
Huda Par also offered criminalize extramarital sexual relations and adultery, the abolition of alimony rights for women and pleaded for single-sex education.
The Erdoan-led majority in parliament was supported by another AKP coalition partner, the ultra-nationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). And they also received the support of the extreme nationalist presidential candidate, Sinan Oan of the Alliance ATA (Ancestral) party, who won about 5% of the vote in the first round, before to announce his support for Erdoan.
When it became clear that anti-immigrant views had been popular in the first round, opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu rotated to a radical anti-immigration stance in the second round. Signposts promised that Syrian refugees would have to leave the country if elected.
Rising anti-Syrian rhetoric
The totality campaign was marked by a rise in hostility against 3.6 million Syrian refugees living in Türkiye. Syrians have already been targeted by violent demonstrations which have damaged property belonging to Syrians, as well as physical attacks and murders. Just before the second round, the murder of a 28-year-old Syrian man living in Turkey sparked fears about what might happen next.
It seems unlikely that such incidents and the near-constant hate speech against Syrians will diminish after this election result, especially now that Erdogan is so dependent on the ultranationalists in parliament. Pressure from these parties could lead the regime to target Syrians even more directly. Even before the elections, Erdoan swore repatriate refugees And talked about resettlement one million Syrian refugees.
Ultranationalists take power
The increased power of the ultra-nationalist right, its rhetoric and ideas also pose a threat to Turkey’s Kurdish minority. The Kurds have already experienced an upsurge in repression from Erdoan adopted a more nationalist and anti-minority political orientation in 2015. The 2023 election campaign saw him further intensifying nationalist rhetoric.
He depicts jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas as a terrorist and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) as a before for the illegal PKK paramilitary group. Erdoan backtracked on his attack on Demirtas in his election victory speech as the crowd sung for the death penalty.
We should expect to see an increase in anti-Kurdish policies. This could include further crackdowns on Kurdish organizations, especially possible closure of the HDP.
As the current economic crisis threatens the livelihoods of many Turks and prices rise dramatically, Erdoan can hope for a wave of nationalism to distract his citizens from their financial troubles. With inflation turn around 40% and the lira having lost a fifth of its value in the last 12 months, it will certainly take a lot of distraction.
Sources
https://theconversation.com/turkey-what-to-expect-from-erdogan-his-ultranationalist-alliance-and-their-family-values-pledges-206732
