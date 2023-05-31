Congress slams PM Modi for failing to call on wrestlers not to throw their medals into the Ganges





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo credit: ANI

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to call on protesting wrestlers not to immerse their medals in the Ganges, Congress on Thursday asserted that the Modi government’s slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save girls, educate girls) has now become Girl rescues BJP leaders (rescuing daughters from BJP leaders). The party’s official Twitter account also tweeted a picture of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani with the missing word written on it. Read also | Take no action that would harm the sport, let the investigation be over: Sports Minister to protesting wrestlers Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Depender Hooda, a member of Rajya Sabha and leader of the Congress, said: These medals are their life, they represent their struggle, the sacrifices of their families. and national pride. What kind of cruel government is this? We want to ask the prime minister and the government why they didn’t even appeal, urging wrestlers not to dump their medals. The Prime Minister and the ministers who lined up to have their pictures taken with these athletes when they won medals did not even appeal. It sent the message that they are not only anti-athletic but also anti-medals, Mr Hooda added. The Congress leader asked the BJP if the law did not apply to the head of the Indian Wrestling Federation and BJP Lok Sabha member, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom the wrestlers made serious allegations of assault and sexual misconduct. Read also | I will hang myself if the charges against me are proven: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, head of wrestling federation If a girl asks for justice, then getting justice is raj dharma… At the inauguration of Parliament, the way women were trained, everyone saw it. Why so much hatred towards sportsmen, asked Mr. Hooda. Speaking at the same press conference, Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh, who is now a congressman, said the whole episode was reminiscent of the incident in the 1960s when legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, then Cassius Clay, dumped his Olympic gold medal in the Ohio River. to protest against racial segregation in the United States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-slams-pm-modi-for-not-appealing-to-the-wrestlers-to-not-throw-their-medals-into-ganga/article66915951.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos