Deepfaking it: 2024 US election collides with AI boom





May 30 (Reuters) – (Note: foul language in paragraph 10)

“I actually like Ron DeSantis a lot,” Hillary Clinton reveals in a surprise online video. “He’s exactly the kind of guy this country needs, and I really mean it.”

Joe Biden finally lets the mask slip, unleashing a cruel rant on a transgender person. “You will never be a real woman,” scolds the president.

Welcome to the 2024 US presidential race, where reality is up for grabs.

The Clinton and Biden deepfakes – realistic but fabricated videos created by artificial intelligence algorithms trained on numerous online footage – are among thousands surfacing on social media, blurring fact and fiction in the polarized world of American politics.

While this synthetic media has been around for several years, it has been boosted over the past year by a slew of new “generative AI” tools such as Midjourney that make it easy and inexpensive to create compelling deepfakes, according to Reuters interviews with about two to a dozen specialists in fields including AI, online disinformation and political activism.

“It’s going to be very difficult for voters to tell right from wrong. And you can imagine how Trump supporters or Biden supporters could use this technology to make the opponent look bad,” said Darrell West, senior researcher at Brookings. Center for technological innovation of the establishment.

“There might be things that fall just before the election that no one has a chance to weed out.”

Tools that can generate deepfakes are being launched with little or no guardrails to prevent harmful misinformation as the tech industry engages in an AI arms race, said Aza Raskin, co-founder of the Center for Human Technology, a non-profit organization that studies the impact of technology on society. .

Former President Donald Trump, who will compete with DeSantis and others for the Republican nomination against Biden, himself shared a doctored video of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper earlier this month on his media platform Truth Social.

“It was President Donald J. Trump tearing a new asshole out of us here on CNN’s live presidential town hall,” Cooper says in the footage, though the words don’t match his lip movement.

CNN said the video was a deepfake. A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment on the clip, which was still on his son Donald Jr’s Twitter page this week.

While major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have made efforts to ban and remove deepfakes, their effectiveness in policing such content varies.

DEEPFAKE PENCE, NOT TRUMP

There have been three times as many video deepfakes of all kinds and eight times as many voice deepfakes posted online this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to DeepMedia, a company working on synthetic media detection tools.

A total of around 500,000 video and voice deepfakes will be shared on social media sites globally in 2023, estimates DeepMedia. Until late last year, cloning a voice cost $10,000 in server fees and AI training, but now startups are offering it for a few dollars, he says.

According to those interviewed, no one knows where the road of generative AI leads or how to effectively guard against its power of mass misinformation.

Industry leader OpenAI, which has been a game-changer in recent months with the release of ChatGPT and the updated GPT-4 model, is grappling with the problem itself. CEO Sam Altman told Congress this month that election integrity was a “significant area of ​​concern” and called for swift regulation of the industry.

Unlike some smaller startups, OpenAI has taken steps to restrict the use of its products in politics, according to a Reuters analysis of the terms of service of half a dozen leading companies offering generative AI services.

The railings have some shortcomings, however.

For example, OpenAI says it prohibits its DALL-E image generator from creating public figures – and indeed, when Reuters attempted to create images of Trump and Biden, the request was blocked and a message is appeared saying it “may not follow our content policy”. “

Still, Reuters was able to create images of at least a dozen other US politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also eyeing a 2024 run for the White House.

OpenAI also restricts any “wide” use of its products for political purposes. This prohibits the use of its AI to send mass personalized emails to voters, for example.

The company, which is backed by Microsoft, explained its political policies to Reuters in an interview, but did not respond to other requests for comment regarding shortcomings in the enforcement of its policies, such as blocking creation. images of politicians.

Several small startups do not have explicit restrictions on political content.

Midjourney, launched last year, is the leader in AI-generated imagery, with 16 million users on its official Discord server. The app, which ranges from free to $60 per month depending on factors such as image quantity and speed, is a favorite among designers and AI artists due to its ability to generate hyper-realistic images of celebrities and politicians, according to four AI researchers and creators interviewed.

Midjourney did not respond to a request for comment for this article. During a Discord chat last week, CEO David Holz said the company would likely make changes ahead of the election to combat misinformation.

Midjourney wants to cooperate on an industry solution to enable traceability of AI-generated images with a digital equivalent of the watermark and would consider blocking images of political candidates, Holz added.

AD GENERATED BY REPUBLICAN AI

Even as the industry strives to prevent abuse, some political actors are themselves looking to harness the power of generative AI to fuel campaigns.

So far, the only high profile, AI-generated political ad in the United States was one published by the Republican National Committee in late April. The 30-second ad, which the RNC revealed to be entirely AI-generated, used fake footage to suggest a cataclysmic scenario if Biden wins re-election, with China invading Taiwan and San Francisco shut down by crime.

The RNC did not respond to requests for comment on the announcement or its broader use of AI. The Democratic National Committee declined to comment on its use of the technology.

Reuters polled all Republican presidential campaigns on their use of AI. Most didn’t respond, though Nikki Haley’s team said they weren’t using the technology and longtime candidate Perry Johnson’s campaign said they were using AI for “the copy generation and iteration”, without giving more details.

The potential for generative AI to produce campaign emails, posts and ads is compelling to some campaigners who believe the low-cost technology could level the playing field in elections.

Even deep in rural Hillsdale, Michigan, artificial intelligence is on the move.

Jon Smith, Republican President of Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, is hosting several educational meetings so his allies can learn how to use AI for social media and ad generation.

“The AI ​​helps us play against the big cats,” he said. “I see the biggest improvement in local races. Someone 65, a farmer and county commissioner, could easily be outplayed by a younger cat using technology.”

Political consultants are also looking to harness AI, further blurring the line between real and unreal.

Numinar Analytics, a political data company that focuses on Republican clients, has begun experimenting with AI content generation for audio and images, as well as voice generation to potentially create personalized in-voice messaging of a candidate, founder Will Long said in an interview.

Democratic polling and strategy group Honan Strategy Group is trying to develop an AI-based survey robot. It hopes to deploy a female bot in time for the 2023 municipal elections, CEO Bradley Honan said, citing research that shows men and women are more likely to talk to a female interviewer.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Anna Tong in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Christina Anagnostopoulos, Zeba Siddiqui and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Kenneth Li, Ross Colvin and Pravin Char

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Alexandra Ulmer

Thomson Reuters

US national affairs correspondent who spent four years in Venezuela covering President Maduro’s administration and the humanitarian crisis and has also reported from Chile, Argentina and India. She was Reuters Reporter of the Year in 2015 and a leading member of a team that won an Overseas Press Club award for best coverage of Latin America in 2018.

Anna Tong

Thomson Reuters

Anna Tong is a correspondent for Reuters based in San Francisco, where she reports on the tech industry. She joined Reuters in 2023 after working at the San Francisco Standard as a data editor. Tong previously worked at tech startups as a product manager and at Google where she worked on user insights and helped run a call center. Tong graduated from Harvard University. Contact:4152373211

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/deepfaking-it-americas-2024-election-collides-with-ai-boom-2023-05-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos