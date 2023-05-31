Boris Johnson says unredacted Covid WhatsApp messages were given to Cabinet Office





NOT Otebooks and WhatsApp messages belonging to Boris Johnson have been handed over to the Cabinet Office so they can be disclosed to the Covid-19 inquiry, a spokesperson has confirmed. The former Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Wednesday: All of Boris Johnson’s material, including WhatsApps and notebooks requested by the Covid inquiry, has been handed over to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form . Mr Johnson is urging the Cabinet Office to release it urgently to the inquiry. The Cabinet Office had access to this material for several months. Mr Johnson would immediately disclose it directly to the inquiry if asked. While Mr Johnson understands the Government’s position and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy that the Inquiry has access to this information in the form required. Learn more Mr. Johnson cooperated fully with the investigation from the outset of this process and continues to do so. Indeed, he established the inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the investigation in its important work. A row over the former prime minister’s required levels of disclosure erupted on April 28, when a legal request sent by the inquiry asked for a number of documents, including unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries belonging to to Mr. Johnson, from January 2020 to February. 2022. Earlier this month the Cabinet Office resisted the request, which was made under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 and which also applies to messages from the former adviser to Mrs. Johnson, Henry Cook. Whitehall officials feared setting a precedent by handing over all requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding which material is relevant and should be submitted to the investigation. In a ruling last week, Lady Hallett rejected the argument that the inquiry request was unlawful and said the Cabinet Office had misunderstood the scope of the inquiry. To refuse to comply with the request would lead to a legal conflict with the official investigation. The Cabinet Office had been given until 4pm on Tuesday to comply with Lady Halletts’ public inquiry order, but that deadline was extended to the same time on Thursday after officials claimed they had no not all the requested documents. The application covers text conversations between Mr Johnson and a host of government figures, officials and officials. The list includes England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, as well as the then chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Messages with then-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock are also requested, as well as with former top aide Dominic Cummings and the UK Chancellor. time, Mr. Sunak. The inquiry also requested copies of the 24 notebooks containing contemporaneous notes written by the former prime minister in clean, unredacted form, except only for any redactions applied for national security reasons.

