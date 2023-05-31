His Nine Years by Narendra Modi





During its nine years in power, the Narendra Modi government spent more than Rs 2,300 crore, or more than Rs 71 lakh every day, on advertisements in the print media. And besides the leading dailies, several smaller newspapers which are barely known in their home districts and which do not even meet government printing standards to be set for advertisements are also on the list of major beneficiaries. While more than 50% of total advertising spend, or about Rs 1,300 crore, was taken by just 10 outlets during those nine years, there were hundreds of smaller newspapers in the list of more than 5 169 recipients, according to government data analyzed by Newslaundry. We have chosen three different states for this report. According to the Printing Office of the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, small newspapers, with some exceptions, are defined as those with a circulation of between 2,000 and 25,000 copies. They must ensure compliance with print requirements, such as no duplication of content, mandatory editorials, and proper credit for all articles, in order to meet empanelment eligibility criteria. But Gujarat Vaibhav And Jagruk’s hour Who are 29th and 31st, respectively, in the list of print media with the highest central ad spend that would violate several of these standards. It is the same Pradesh todayostensibly, the Madhya Pradesh daily was in 45th place with over Rs 8.54 crore in advertising spend during that nine-year period. Jagruk’s hour is led by businessman Govind Purohit, whose two brothers belong to the BJP, while Gujarat Vaibhav is operated by Manish Videh, a businessman. The 13 year old diary Pradesh todayon the other hand, belongs to Hridayesh Dikshit, a former correspondent of Daïnik Bhaskar. According to data shared by the Department of Trade Union Information and Broadcasting from the 2014-15 fiscal year to February 1, 2023, Gujarat Vaibhava 30-year-old Hindi daily newspaper based in Ahmedabad, earned Rs 13.93 crore in advertising money during this period while Jagruk Times, a 15-year-old Hindi newspaper headquartered in Rajasthan Sirohi, received about Rs 12.38 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newslaundry.com/2023/05/31/small-newspapers-but-with-govt-ads-worth-crores-its-nine-years-of-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos