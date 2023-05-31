Did Donald Trump promise to eliminate public debt?





The promise of a debt limit compromise between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could end weeks of negotiations and threats of US economic disaster.

News broke on Saturday that the two men had agreed in principle to a deal that would raise the country’s debt ceiling for two years and cut federal spending. McCarthy, backed by a GOP majority in the House of Representatives, had previously refused to agree to a debt ceiling increase without major spending cuts.

Amid breaking the deadlock, a Democratic state lawmaker took to Twitter claiming the president’s predecessor helped lead the country to its current debt crisis, alleging Donald Trump promised and failed to eliminate the national debt.

Former President Donald Trump is seen arriving at Trump Tower on May 29, 2023 in New York City. Colorado Democratic House Representative Steven Woodrow claimed that Trump promised to eliminate the national debt. James Devaney/GC Images

Requirement

A tweet from Steven Woodrow, a Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives, posted on May 28, 2023 and viewed 319,700 times, claimed that Trump had promised to eliminate the national debt entirely.

The tweet read: “Trump: Added $7.8 trillion in 4 years after promising to eliminate debt entirely.

“They’re just ‘fiscal conservatives’ when a Democrat is in the White House. Otherwise, they’re just full of bullshit.”

Facts

Newsweek recently investigated another claim about Trump’s contribution to the national debt, alleging the former president “accumulated” 40% of it during his tenure.

Although Trump oversaw a 40% increase from the figure at the start of his term, about half of that increase was achieved in the last 10 months of his presidency as the United States responded to the COVID pandemic. .

Spending on the US COVID response has received bipartisan support.

Again, the claim about Trump here is not strictly false, but omits details that contextualize the claim.

As The Washington Post reports, Trump said in 2016 that he would be able to get rid of the debt (more than $19 trillion at the time) “over eight years.”

This, of course, assumed that Trump would stay in the White House for more than one term, an ambition that did not materialize.

During his tenure, Trump instead added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, far from the elimination he had hoped for.

However, as explained in Newsweek’s previous fact check, half of that debt grew in his last 10 months in office as the United States responded to COVID.

Woodrow’s tweet does not mention unexpected and unprecedented COVID spending, which received bipartisan support at the time, or that Trump’s plan was to eliminate debt over eight years.

Already a daunting task when he took over as president in 2016, it’s unclear how Trump would have managed to eliminate the debt by adding nearly $8 trillion to it in his first term alone.

However, Woodrow’s tweet does not explain the details of Trump’s plans, nor does it address the extraordinary amount of spending that has been supported by Democrats to address the public health and economic emergency posed by COVID.

Therefore, while it is not unfair to say that Trump planned to eliminate the debt and did not, the terms of the former president’s request are not explained here.

Newsweek left a voicemail at Woodrow’s office requesting comment.

decision

Needs context.

Although Trump said he planned to eliminate debt entirely, the tweet omits that the plan was hatched early in his presidency to run for two terms, in confidence that he would win a second term.

It should also be noted that while Trump oversaw a 40% increase in the national debt, half of that increase occurred in the last 10 months of his presidency as the country responded to the COVID pandemic. Spending during this period received bipartisan support.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek’s Fact Checking Team

