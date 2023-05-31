Donald Trump slammed for Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Milktoast’ attack





Former president and current White House candidate Donald Trump was slammed by right-wing critics on Wednesday after he denounced his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a “bread pudding.”

Trump, 76, turned on McEnany, now a Fox News contributor, on Tuesday night after saying she underestimated her lead in the Iowa polls over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a segment on “Outnumbered”, which McEnany co-hosts.

Kayleigh Milk Bread [sic] McEnany just gave the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews [sic]Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, misspelling “milquetoast.”

I’m 34 points ahead of DeSanctimonious, not 25. Although 25 is good, it’s not 34,” he added. She knew that the number had been corrected upwards by the group that had done the survey. RINOS & Globalists can have it. FoxNews [sic] should only use REAL stars!!!

McEnany, 35, served as White House press secretary from April 2020 until the end of Trump’s term, after being a vocal advocate for the 45th president in cable newspaper appearances.

Former President Trump called his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “a bread pudding” in a Truth Social article.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo Trump’s post was in response to McEnany saying that he had a 25-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instead of 34 points. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“Attacking Kayleigh McEnany is crazy. She was one of the best publicists ever,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said Wednesday morning, before pointing out that McEnany was “now an analyst “. She does not work for any campaign.

“Imagine being so immature as to attack your former press secretary, who was nothing if not loyal, for allegedly misquoting a poll number,” Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume tweeted.

“This Trump nonsense is a disgrace,” tweeted Trump’s former deputy communications director Matt Wolking, who now works with a political committee raising funds for DeSantis.

“[McEnany] killed fake pranksters and liberal media activists day after day for years. She took countless arrows to defend him and she was excellent at it.

Jenna Ellis, a former legal adviser to Trump, also weighed in on McEnany’s behalf.

Imagine being immature enough to attack your former press secretary, who was nothing if not loyal, for allegedly misquoting a poll number. pic.twitter.com/7zEiAUnGyx

— Brit Hume (@brithume) May 31, 2023

Kayleigh was one of the only voices defending Trump on CNN when he ran in 16. I often disagreed with her, but she was prepared, relentless and unafraid of being vastly outdone digital. She then served as Trump’s chief spokesperson when he was president. She also likes DeSantis. Result: pic.twitter.com/ZwToHGOvpm

— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 31, 2023

This Trump nonsense is a disgrace. @kayleighmcenany has been slaughtering fake pranksters and liberal media activists day after day for years. She took countless arrows to defend him and she was excellent at it. pic.twitter.com/z4ked5Eqsh

— Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 31, 2023

“I’ll just leave this here when people ask why I and *many* others haven’t returned for 2024,” she tweeted.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who backed DeSantis for president, trolled Trump on Tuesday night while reviewing the debt ceiling agreement between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden in an interview with McEnany as she filled in on “The Angle of Ingraham.

Everything that came out of that deal this weekend is pretty much milquetoast, if that word means anything to you, Roy said. The former White House press secretary did not acknowledge the comment.

When Kayleigh McEnany was press secretary under Trump, MAGA loved posting videos of destruction by regime propagandists. Now it’s toast with milk. Christina Pushaw went from BASED to traitor. It’s garbage. Those of you who accept it have no honor.

— Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2023

In April, Trump shared a post from McEnany that praised one of his interviews, but delved into his encouragement of DeSantis throwing his hat in the ring two months prior.

“Guess Kayleigh doesn’t speak so favorably of DeSanctimonious anymore now that her polls are down!” her former boss wrote on Truth Social.

It was unclear which specific poll was being discussed on Tuesday.

McEnany served as Trump’s press secretary from April 2020 until the end of his term. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s average lead in Iowa was 33 points on Wednesday, according to aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

An Emerson College poll released last week had him up 42 points in Hawkeye State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/31/donald-trump-slammed-for-milktoast-kayleigh-mcenany-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos