



The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) should persist in upholding political correctness and practicing the core values ​​of socialism to make a greater contribution in the new era, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said. In a letter to museum alumni on the occasion of the public institution's 60th anniversary, Xi acknowledged NAMOC's achievements over the past decades and praised the museum's successes in the areas of building collections. , exhibitions, public education and exchanges. abroad in the context of the prosperity of the country's artistic development. In addition, Xi also pointed out in the letter, dated May 21 and published on the state news agency Xinhua, its guidelines on the future of the museum in the letter, in the hope that "NAMOC can persevere in maintaining a politically correct direction, putting people first and practicing the fundamental values ​​of socialism". The museum should strive to become "a world-class art institution" that can "elevate the cultural standards of the nation and people", a venue where the public can enjoy superior works of art , wrote Xi, "in order to make greater contributions to the prosperity of China's art industry, promote the self-strengthening of [the nation's] cultural confidence and new glory of socialist culture". The letter was published in a month that has seen a series of actions against the country's cultural sector, such as the banning of actors and the cancellation of concerts by foreign music groups, as well as an attack on renowned Chinese contemporary artist Yue Minjun's iconic "Laughing Man" paintings for allegedly insulting the military. Inaugurated in 1963 by Mao Zedong, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party and founding father of the People's Republic of China, the Beijing-based NAMOC is one of the largest art museums in the country. It houses a collection of more than 130,000 objects, ranging from historic Chinese works, such as those by Song Dynasty poet and calligrapher Su Shi (10371101), to works by modern masters such as Qi Baishi, Wu Guanzhong and Chu Teh. -chun. Western art, including works by Picasso and Dal, is also part of the museum's extensive collection. The museum declares on its website that in addition to fulfilling its mission as an institution oriented towards the public and promoting artistic excellence, it emphasizes its role "under the leadership of Thought of Xi Jinpingwhich waves the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era, and the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".





