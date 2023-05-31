The Democratic Party’s response to President Joko Widodo’s statement

INTERNATIONAL – JAKARTA, DPP Democrats provide clarification on President Joko Widodo’s statement that Democrats often visit the Palace. PKS also went to the Palace, but wanted it at night.

This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during a meeting with a number of national media editors at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Since the President’s statement is of concern to the entire community and the statement relating to the Democratic Party may be misinterpreted, so it should be clarified to the public.

“After the news was spread in various media, the Democratic Party DPP immediately gathered information, whether there was indeed a meeting of the Democratic Party with President Joko Widodo. We interpret that what the Democratic Party means , it is the leadership of the Democratic Party that makes it possible to meet President Joko Widodo at the Palace,” Secretary General Teuku Riefky Harsya said on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In his capacity as General Secretary, he demanded an explanation from SBY both in his capacity as the Speaker of the Upper House of the Democratic Party and as the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia and sought clarification from the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti. Yudhoyono for the same purpose.

“Because once again, it was these two personalities who both organizationally and personally made it possible to meet the president at the Palace,” said Teuku Riefky.

The Acehnese politician explained that over the past 3.5 years, SBY recorded 3 meetings with President Joko Widodo. First, it happened on October 10, 2019 at the Merdeka Palace, at noon. The meeting was initiated and invited by President Joko Widodo.

Second, when Mr. SBY attended Brother Kaesang’s wedding in Solo. The meeting took place at night, and at that time, Mr. SBY was present with AHY and his wife and EBY and his wife, to respond to an invitation which was also at night, to congratulate the marriage of the president’s son Joko Widodo.

Third, Mr. SBY met with President Joko Widodo in Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Bali area on November 15, 2022, also at night as the invitation received by Mr. SBY was to attend the G20 Gala Dinner in the night.

“The three meetings that determine the place and time are President Joko Widodo, and Mr. SBY respects President Joko Widodo as the head of state, who is currently exercising the mandate. This means that the initiative of the three meetings came from President Joko Widodo. It was not on the initiative of Mr. SBY and even less asking for the time at night,” said Teuku Riefky.

Meanwhile, the explanation of the general chairman of the Democratic Party, Teuku Riefky, said

In the past 3.5 years, AHY has only met with President Joko Widodo once on March 9, 2021. The meeting was at the request of the palace and the venue chosen was Bogor Palace, and the time agreed was the night. Thus, the time of the meeting that night was also not at the request of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY. However, just as Mr. SBY’s attitude respects President Joko Widodo as Head of State, so does the attitude of the General President of AHY.

“In fact, the Palace said that President Joko Widodo wanted to meet Mr. SBY in order to provide clarification on what President Moeldoko’s chief of staff had done regarding his decision to take over the legitimate leadership of the Democratic Party. At that time, Mr. SBY replied that the most appropriate person to listen to President Joko Widodo’s explanations was the President General of AHY. In short, AHY was invited to go to the Palace of Bogor on the evening of March 9, 2021,” continued Teuku Riefki.

In a meeting with AHY at Bogor Palace that night, President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, explained that he knew nothing about what KSP Moeldoko was doing to gain control of the Democratic Party. It was the recognition of President Joko Widodo transmitted to the General President of the AHY.

The four meetings between President Joko Widodo and the personalities of the Democratic Party, MM. SBY and Ketum AHY, took place 2-3 years ago. These meetings were not what the public often describes as political meetings that President Joko Widodo usually holds with political parties supporting the government.

“With this explanation, it is hoped that the media and the general public will understand the real problem, and will not have an unfavorable bias against the Democratic Party as if the Democratic Party is also looking for a way to meet President Joko Widodo and ask for the If we don’t clarify, the Democratic Party could be accused of playing cat and mouse, which we have never done,” Teuku Riefky said.

He pointed out that if there were differences of opinion with the Palace, the Democratic Party, including MM. SBY and Ketum AHY, were ready to be confronted by both President Joko Widodo and his collaborators.

“It is very important for the truth to be maintained in this country that we love”, concluded Teuku Riefki Harsya (Red)