Boris Johnson hands over messages and logs to Covid inquiry





Boris Johnson has handed over all of his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, urging it to release the material urgently to the Covid-19 public inquiry. The former prime minister’s announcement puts pressure on the government ahead of a 4pm Thursday deadline to respond to the legal opinion of inquiries into providing Johnsons documents. The Cabinet Office said documents it deemed unambiguously irrelevant to the investigation should not be passed on, arguing that people working in government have a right to confidentiality of messages about their personal lives. Ahead of the deadline to respond to the inquiry, officials said Wednesday the government was still considering its options. Although these include the launch of a judicial review, the government hopes to find a compromise that avoids legal action. Johnson’s decision came as a number of other pandemic-era ministers told the Financial Times they too would be happy to turn over all of their unredacted communications to the inquiry and called on the government to adopt a no-hiding approach. The Liberal Democrats also pressed the government to hand over the requested documents unredacted, arguing that withholding them would amount to a seam. Baroness Heather Hallett, the former Court of Appeal judge presiding over the inquiry, has so far dismissed the government’s argument for paperwork, insisting it is up to the investigation to judge what is relevant to its lines of inquiry. Initially, the inquiry ordered the Cabinet Office to hand over Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and logs. The Cabinet Office last week told the inquiry it had no access to his messages or notes, a claim disputed by Johnson’s allies. Seeking to explain the disputed claim, a government official said the Cabinet Office lost access to the documents last week when Johnson sacked his government-appointed lawyers, who had worked on the documents with him. On Wednesday, Johnson’s allies confirmed that additional documents had been transferred to the government earlier in the day to ensure they had all the evidence requested by the investigation. The former Prime Ministers’ spokesman said: All of Boris Johnson’s material, including WhatsApps and notebooks requested by the Covid inquiry, has been handed over to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form. Mr Johnson is urging the Cabinet Office to release it urgently to the inquiry… Mr Johnson would immediately release it directly to the inquiry if asked. Recommended William Wragg, Tory chairman of the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said it was against the spirit of an open public inquiry for the government to refuse to turn over unredacted evidence . The government’s stance on how the information should be written has divided opinions among prominent MPs who have served during the pandemic. A former minister said: You need to take a nothing to hide, nothing to fear approach on this sort of thing, while another current minister insisted that handing over personal messages without an incredibly good reason would be a step too away in my private life. The government turned over more than 55,000 documents to the investigation. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told Sky News: We absolutely intend to continue to be absolutely transparent and candid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/46269085-ae66-43c6-9715-92275d134698 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos