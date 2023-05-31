Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan is released on bail until June 19





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been extended until June 19 against 500,000 bail bonds.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered him to appear in a competent court within three working days .

Regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case, the judge extended Khan’s bail until June 19 against bonds worth 500,000.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the head of the PTI and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate company for legalizing 50 billion rupees which were identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

On May 9, the leader of the PTI was arrested, after which a protest broke out across Pakistan. The head of the PTI had immediately approached the IHC to be released but the latter declared his arrest lawful, Dawn reported.

Imran then went to the Supreme Court, which on May 11 ruled his arrest “invalid and unlawful” and ordered him to appear before the IHC the following day.

Subsequently, the IHC granted Imran bail in the case for two weeks and barred the authorities from arresting the PTI leader until May 17 in all cases registered in Islamabad after May 9. .

Meanwhile, an Islamabad liability court has said the bail application of PTI chief Bushra Bibi’s wife in the Al Qadir Trust case was “unsuccessful” after the officer in charge NAB investigator Mian Umer Nadeem said his arrest was “not necessary”.

Judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing. Bibi, her attorney Khawaja Harris and NAB Deputy Attorney General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in court, according to Dawn.

At the start of the hearing, Abbasi said, “Imran issued a statement on May 13, in which he used inappropriate language for NAB, the president and spread false propaganda against the accountability watchdog.”

He argued that the head of the PTI had made statements with the ill intention of pressuring the NAB. “We have never searched or attacked Imran’s residence in Zaman Park, and we have never issued a warrant for his wife’s arrest,” the attorney general said.

The Federal Government previously placed PTI Chief Khan’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million (PKR 60 billion) scandal, ARY News reported. .

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel that provides comprehensive news coverage and updates on topics ranging from politics, business and finance, money and stock market to fashion entertainment and to weather updates.

Khan’s name was placed on the ECL at the request of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi after approval by the federal cabinet, sources familiar with the development said.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/al-qadir-trust-case-imran-khan-receives-bail-till-june-19-11685528558561.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos