US increases pressure on newly re-elected Erdogan to change course

During a visit to Sweden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Turkey on Tuesday to immediately finalize Sweden’s NATO membership and rejected the suggestion that the Biden administration ties the approval of Sweden’s NATO membership to the sale of F-16s.
During the informal review process of major arms sales, the heads of the Senate Foreign Relations Committees and the House of Foreign Affairs can suspend the deals, halting them on issues such as human rights.
Menendez said Blinken assured him he would respect his grip.
Speaking at a joint press conference with the Swedish Prime Minister in Lulea, northern Sweden, Blinken said Washington would continue to work to complete Sweden’s membership in time for a summit of the in mid-July which will bring together the heads of state of the alliance.
We believe the time is right and there is no reason not to move forward, Blinken said. Turkey has raised important and legitimate concerns. Both Sweden and Finland have responded to these concerns.
We look forward to this process being completed in the coming weeks. We have no doubt that it can be, and it should be and we expect it to be, he said.
Blinken also reiterated to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday his belief that Sweden is ready to join the alliance now, according to a State Department reading of a phone call between the two.
Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning longstanding policies of military non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine. Membership offers must be approved by all NATO members, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve Sweden’s offer.
Turkey ratified Finland’s NATO membership in March, but says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers terrorists.
We are in constant contact with our Turkish counterparts on this specific issue, said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
Sweden is fulfilling the very last part of a memorandum of measures with new legislation on combating terrorism due to come into force on June 1, he said.
We did what we told our Turkish friends.
Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey called on Sweden to prosecute those responsible for flying an illegal group’s flag at the parliament building in Stockholm on the day of Turkey’s election that extended Erdogan’s rule.
Turkey has sought to purchase $20 billion worth of F-16s and nearly 80 retrofit kits from the United States. But the sale was stalled over objections from the US Congress over Ankara’s refusal to greenlight NATO expansion, its human rights record and its Syria policy. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it supports the sale.
On Monday, Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s desire to buy the planes, Biden told reporters after a call with the Turkish president, adding that he told him Washington wanted to see Sweden join NATO. approved.
Bidens’ comments appeared to support what many observers have characterized as quid pro quo on both issues. But on Tuesday, Blinken argued that the administration does not view the issues as related.
Although we don’t connect the two issues when I say we, I mean the Biden administration, some members of Congress do, Blinken said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters that approval of Sweden’s NATO membership was not a condition for selling the F-16s to Turkey. , but said Congress had an important role in arms sales.
