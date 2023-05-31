khan: Pakistan’s accountability tribunal grants Imran Khan bail until June 19 in Al-Qadir corruption case





A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Wednesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving alleged corruption of more than 50 billion rupees. Khan appeared in the Islamabad-based Accountability Court after the high court here earlier today extended Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protective bail for three days and ordered him to seek bail to the anti-corruption court within that time. .

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over the hearing, granted Khan bail until June 19 against bonds worth 500,000 rupees.

Earlier, Khan traveled from Lahore to the capital and appeared for the first time in Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Judge Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Judge Saman Rifat Imtiaz granted him a protective bond of three days with instructions to go to the Anti-Corruption Court for bail. Earlier on May 17, the court granted him bail until May 31.

Khawaja Haris’ lawyer for Khan was present in court while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was represented by prosecutor Muazaffar Abbassi in the alleged corruption case which led to Khan’s arrest on May 9 at the premises of the High Court of Islamabad.

The arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician led to massive protests across Pakistan that left more than 10 people dead and thousands of PTI supporters behind bars. The PTI leader was released two days later by the Supreme Court with an order to seek bail from the Islamabad High Court. In an informal chat with reporters on the occasion, Khan said the powerful establishment rules the country. “The government and the establishment are the same thing, the second leads the first,” he said, adding that there is no choice but to hold elections.

Khan has been pushing for a snap general election in Pakistan since being ousted as prime minister by a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year.

Asked about the departure of his loyalists from the party, Khan replied: “It’s an attempt to blackmail”. He also dismissed the impression that he had differences with President Arif Alvi.

Alvi was a senior member of Khan’s PTI before he was appointed President of Pakistan.

Separately, another Islamabad High Court judge has accepted two bail applications of Khan for violation of Section 144 and a bar against Islamabad police for arresting him in all cases registered after May 9.

The bench after arguments by Khan’s lawyer, Ali Gohar, and the government’s lawyer, Deputy Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal, extended the PTI leader’s protective bond on the two motions for 10 days and prevented police to arrest him in any case filed in Islamabad jurisdiction after May 9.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer informed the court that more than 150 cases had been filed against the former prime minister and that he was to appear for investigation in each case.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, also appeared in a responsible court in the Al-Qadir Trust case to secure bail.

Judge Mohammad Bashir heard the plea while Bibi was joined by her attorney Khawaja Harris, while NAB Deputy Attorney General Muzaffar Abbasi appeared for his department.

However, NAB Investigative Officer Umer Nadeem advised the court that Bibi’s arrest was unnecessary. “No arrest warrant of any kind has been issued for Bushra Bibi and her arrest is not necessary,” he told the court.

The judge declared his bail application “unsuccessful” and quashed the plea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/pakistans-accountability-court-gives-imran-khan-bail-until-june-19-in-al-qadir-corruption-case/articleshow/100652031.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos