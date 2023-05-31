Xi Jinping warns senior Chinese officials to prepare for ‘worst-case scenarios’





Chinese leader Xi Jinping has teased ‘worst case’ scenarios to his top national security officials and asked them to prepare for ‘stormy seas’ in the Communist Party’s efforts to counter ‘internal and external threats’ . “The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we face have increased significantly,” Xi said Tuesday at a meeting of the parties’ National Security Commission, Xinhua reported. “We must adhere to outcome thinking and the worst-case scenario, and prepare to endure the major tests of high winds and choppy waves, and even rough and treacherous seas,” he added. The developments come as Beijing faces a struggling economy and a perceived hostile international environment. WATCH ALSO | World leaders line up to meet Xi Jinping Xi said that in the face of a “complex and grave” situation, Beijing must speed up the modernization of its national security system and its “actual combat and practical use” capabilities. Xi Jinping also called for pushing the construction of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system. The Chinese leader has made national security a key issue that cuts into almost every aspect of Chinese governance. He expanded the concept of national security to cover everything from politics, economy, defense, culture and ecology to cyberspace. It extends from deep seas and polar regions to space, as well as big data and artificial intelligence. At Tuesday’s meeting, Xi said China should proactively shape a “secure external environment” to better maintain the security of the country’s “openness” and “promote the deep integration of development and Security”. China has tightened national security measures and increased scrutiny of technologies such as generative artificial intelligence services. Xi said the country needs to improve the governance level of network data security and artificial intelligence. China under Xi has seen the almost total eradication of civil society, dozens of activists have fled the country and opposition to the government has been all but stifled. In the far-western region of Xinjiang, human rights groups say more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being detained in what the United States and lawmakers in some Western countries called it genocide. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/xi-jinping-cautions-top-chinese-officials-to-prepare-for-worst-case-scenarios-598918 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos