The battle to withhold Covid messages is about much more than Boris Johnson | Rishi Sunak

Why would ministers fight tooth and nail to prevent the publication of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp and uncensored diaries, as well as the correspondence of a relatively anonymous former political aide called Henry Cook?

Rishi Sunak has little interest in shielding his predecessor and rival No.10 from any embarrassment. His relationship with Johnson remains almost as strained as when they were neighbors in Downing Street, and Sunak is now even hesitant to pick up the phone with Johnson for a reconciliation.

Johnson said he wanted all of his documents sent to the inquiry without censorship, as did his former health secretary, Matt Hancock.

However, the Sunak administrations’ battle to withhold information is about much more than Johnson, despite former prime ministers’ dominance of the headlines.

In fact, this fight is all about the wider consequences for No 10 and the Tories if they agree to hand over unredacted information about the pandemic to the Heather Halletts inquiry.

This could mean that all kinds of text messages, WhatsApps, emails, minutes, notes and diaries from many other ministers, aides and civil servants avoid the red pen of government lawyers and end up in the public domain.

Sunak himself is the most prominent member of government whose Covid-era material may end up having to be handed over unredacted. Other serving ministers who were present during Johnson’s time include Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister; Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary; Michael Gove, the leveling secretary; Thrse Coffey, the environment secretary; and Grant Shapps, the energy secretary. Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, the UK’s most senior civil servant, led No 10 at the time.

The remaining unanswered questions about decision-making during the pandemic are endless. There is still little visibility on how the lockdowns and restrictions were decided, who made the decisions, how much politicians listened to their scientific advisers and, crucially, whether Sunak ever believed that economic considerations l prevailed over public health advice.

Hancocks’ correspondence, inadvertently given to journalist Isabel Oakeshott and then passed on to the Telegraph, gives us a glimpse of the kind of informal communications that were common during the pandemic. It is a drop in the ocean compared to the wealth of materials sought by the Hallets survey.

If the government backs down on Johnson and Cook, it will have to take a similar approach for all of these other documents as well. And that’s why many Whitehall watchers believe the row is now in danger of ending in a judicial review.

There is a fundamental disagreement between the government and the protocol for writing investigations, which makes it clear that it believes its own lawyers, not those in the government’s legal department, should be in charge of what is deemed relevant.

Some Tories and former civil servants, such as former cabinet secretary Robin Butler, believe it may be possible to reach a compromise, with more dialogue between the government and the inquiry into the redactions that will be made.

However, the gap between the position of the surveys and the governments seems extremely wide. To determine whether he should seek judicial review, Sunak will have to consider how his administration would attempt to conceal elements of an investigation the government itself commissioned and a retired judge he appointed.

There is now a risk for the Prime Minister that the whole process will lose credibility as a vehicle for establishing the truth about how the Covid pandemic has been handled, even if he were to win on a point of law .

Some former ministers involved in the pandemic response are frustrated with the lack of transparency and the implication that there is something to hide.

The No 10 will now have to decide which is worse for Sunak: potential exposure to chaotic or incompetent decision-making during Johnson’s time, or an unwillingness by his own administration to face the truth.