Erdogan defeats Kilicdaroglu by exploiting economic and security fears

The Turkish opposition fought the good fight but ultimately found themselves outgunned. It was not only about fighting against an autocrat who tilted the battlefield heavily in his favor, but also about fighting against strongmen from other countries, who came to the aid of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by to transfer billions of dollars to help bail out state coffers drained through pre-election distributions. The pro-democracy forces have tried to do everything scholars who study autocracy suggest doing to beat strong men at the polls, forge a unified front, and provide tangible solutions to the country’s pressing problems to wage a positive campaign.

Conditions in Türkiye were also ripe for change. Corruption under Erdogan had reached astronomical proportions. His mismanagement of the economy and stubborn pursuit of an unorthodox monetary policy had led to triple-digit inflation and left the central bank with negative results. foreign exchange reserves. Devastating earthquakes struck the country in early February, and the slow response of governments pushed the death toll to over 50,000. Popular demand for change has never been stronger.

Yet those who promised this change lost. What happened?

Part of the answer lies in the nature of elections in autocracies. They are neither free nor fair. In Erdogans Turkey, the playing field is heavily skewed against the opposition. Erdogan has imprisoned or intimidated his most popular opponents with trials. He used state resources and control of the media to attract voters while his opponents’ attempts to get his message across were constantly stymied. For example, in April, Erdogan got 32 hours of airtime on the state broadcaster, while his opponent got only 32 minutes. Turkey’s telecommunications authority has banned opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu from texting citizens, while government ministers bombed citizens with them on a daily basis.

Some might explain the loss of the opposition by saying that a substantial part of the Turkish electorate fell in love with democracy. There is also some truth in that. Erdogan has used the country’s flawed democracy to establish his one-man rule. The courts are filled with his loyalists, the media is largely controlled by him and his cronies, and the crackdown has taken such a dramatic turn that even children stand trial for insulting Erdogan by the hundreds. Despite all this, the majority of the Turkish electorate still voted for him. It’s fair to conclude that there are millions of people across the country who put partisan interests ahead of democratic concerns in Sunday’s election.

But there is a more compelling explanation for why people didn’t vote against an underperforming autocrat. Populist authoritarian strongmen, like Erdogan, persist in the face of adverse odds by exploiting the existential anxieties of their societies, even though, paradoxically, strongman policies caused insecurity in the first place.

This overturns the scientific consensus that autocrats must continue to secure their hold on power. Even when they work poorly, autocrats can still muster majorities by triggering and exploiting people’s existential fears. They portray their adversaries as incompetent, disorganized, out of touch, and downright dangerous, and appeal to peoples’ overriding desire for stability, security, and order. When people worry about their physical and economic security, authoritarian reflex Political preferences and demands for greater freedoms take precedence over the quest for stability. People gather around the strongman, who poses as the savior and promises to provide security at all costs. In the midst of uncertainty, people stay with the devil they know.

And Turkey is certainly not lacking in existential anxieties. The historic divide between Turks and Kurds has been exacerbated by the war in neighboring Syria. Kurdish gains there increased Turks’ fear of an independent Kurdish state carved out of Turkish territory. Erdogan added fuel to the fire, exacerbated these fears, and rode the ensuing nationalist wave to consolidate his power. During the election campaign, he used fake videos linking his adversary to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), banned. He called them terrorists and made false claims that Kilicdaroglu would release imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan if elected. Although the PKK has not launched large-scale attacks inside Turkey’s borders recently and has been weakened by Turkey’s military campaign in neighboring Iraq, Erdogan’s fear campaign has heightened the anxieties of a a society that believes itself already beset by millions of refugees.

Anti-refugee sentiment is high in today’s Turkey. A growing number of nationalists view refugees as an economic burden, a security threat and a danger to the country’s ethnic composition. Turkish working-class citizens complain that Syrian refugees are receiving government aid despite receiving second-class treatment. The Kurds do not appreciate the warm welcome given to Syrian refugees by the Turkish government despite the fact that they do not have basic rights, such as access to public education in Kurdish. Others worry that Syrians will increase rental costs, cut salaries and travel for free at the expense of Turkish taxpayers. It was Erdogan’s open border policy that led to the influx of refugees in the first place. Yet for many Turkish voters, only Erdogan can solve the problem.

In the region hard hit by February’s earthquakes, growing concerns prompted voters to support the very one whose slow response, years of corruption and policy of granting building permits and Amnesty to dangerous buildings contributed to their misery in the first place. At a time of radical uncertainty, many of those who lost their homes, loved ones and communities backed an assertive leader who began to rebuild quickly and promised to complete the reconstruction within a year rather than take a risk on an unknown entity. A longtime supporter of the opposition Republican People’s Party in Hatay, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake, told me he would vote for Erdogan even though he hates[s] him. He’s a dictator, and that’s why he can get things done quickly, he added. He asked me not to use his name because he fears retaliation from the government.

Turkey’s economic problems are another cause for concern. The country faces a failing economy with a collapsing currency and extremely high inflation. Millions of people live below the poverty line. A recent investigation found that nearly 70% of respondents struggled to pay for their food. Even though these economic difficulties are due to Erdogans, enough people still trust him to solve them instead of taking their chances with a leader whose party has not ruled the country for decades. Millions of people who depend on government aid to live feared they would lose state benefits if Kilicdaroglu came to power, a message that Erdogans’ campaign pushed.

Erdogan capitalized on all these anxieties. His resilience is the product of his ability to convince popular majorities in Turkey that he and he alone can solve the problems he has created. The question is how long he can ride this wave of fear. The next five years under Erdogan will tell us the answer.