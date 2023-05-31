Narendra Modi and Jagan failed to deliver on promises made to people, ICC Andhra Pradesh secretary alleges





CPI Secretary of State K. Ramakrishna at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India Secretary of State K. Ramakrishna has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have launched massive publicity campaigns to cover up their failures over the past nine and four years of reigns respectively. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr Ramakrishna wondered what the BJP government has achieved over the past nine years. Mr Modi had launched an outcry over soaring commodity prices and unemployment during Congress rule in 2014. He alleged that the BJP, which came to power on a promise to control prices, create jobs, to increase farmers’ incomes and control farmer suicides, have failed to deliver on any of these promises. The promise to bring back the black money stashed abroad did not materialize. Although the banks disclosed the names of the defaulters, the defendants were not brought back to the country, the CPI chief claimed. He alleged that the policies of the BJP government were only meant to benefit business groups. Contrary to claims by the Modi government, India’s GDP was only US$3.5 trillion compared to China’s GDP of US$18 trillion. Wondering what progress the nation has made under BJP rule, Mr Ramakrishna ridiculed the fact that India has knocked Nigeria off the top spot in poverty. He alleged that Mr Modi camped in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections and campaigned for the BJP by stirring up religious sentiments and promoting The Kerala Story. The Centre’s borrowing, which was 47 lakh crore in 2014, has risen to 153 lakh crore over the past nine years. The exchange value of the dollar rose from 59 to 89 during the same period. The CPI State Secretary alleged that contrary to the claims of the YSR Congress Party government, the development of the state has suffered a setback in the past four years. Andhra Pradesh’s income, which was higher than Telangana state, at the time of the bifurcation in 2014, was now lower than Telangana’s by 1,077 crore. Andhra Pradesh’s IT exports accounted for only 0.14% of India’s total exports and 35% of graduates in the state were unemployed. He said the Center is asking the state to reduce the height of the Polavaram dam to 21.15m. Such a move would defeat the very purpose of building the dam, he said. CPI District Secretary Mr. Pydiraju also spoke.

