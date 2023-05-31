Xi Jinping tells national security chiefs to prepare for worst-case scenarios





Chinese President speaks of a complex and serious situation Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called on his top national security officials to think about worst-case scenarios and prepare for rough seas as the ruling Communist Party steps up its efforts to tackle any internal and external threats. The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we currently face have increased significantly, Xi said at a meeting of the party’s National Security Commission on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency. We must adhere to the baseline and worst-case scenario thinking, and prepare for major tests of high winds and choppy waves, and even dangerous, stormy seas, he added. The latest stern instructions from Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, come as Beijing faces a range of challenges, from a struggling economy to what it sees as an increasingly tough international environment. more hostile. Facing what he described as a complex and serious situation, Xi said China should accelerate the modernization of its national security system and capabilities, with the aim of making them more effective in real combat and in practical use. Xi also called on China to forge ahead with building a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, strengthen national security education and improve the safety of people. data and artificial intelligence management. Since coming to power a decade ago, Xi has made national security a fundamental paradigm that permeates all aspects of Chinese governance, experts say. The concept of national security has been extended to encompass everything from politics, economy, defence, culture and ecology to cyberspace. It extends from deep seas and polar regions to space, as well as big data and artificial intelligence. As part of Xi’s comprehensive notion of national security, China has introduced a series of laws to protect against perceived threats, including laws on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cybersecurity, non-governmental organizations foreign affairs, national intelligence services and data security. More recently, it extended the scope of its already comprehensive Counterintelligence Act, which now covers state secrets and intelligence services, to all security-related documents, data, materials or items. and national interests. In Xi’s People’s Republic of China, everything is a matter of national security, and there is a growing emphasis on better coordination of security and development, with the security side taking precedence over the economy, seems he, wrote Bill Bishop, a China watcher, in the Sinocism newsletter, referring to China by its official name, the People’s Republic of China. In Hong Kong, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law to stifle dissent after massive democracy protests rocked the city. The perception that security has replaced economic growth as Beijing’s top priority is compounded by several recent raids on foreign companies, including US consultancy Bain & Company and accounting firm Mintz Group. The raids have spooked international businesses at a time when the Chinese government is trying to attract foreign investment to help revive a slowing economy crippled by three years of zero Covid restrictions. In March, Chinese authorities arrested a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma in Beijing on suspicion of espionage. He is the 17th Japanese national detained in China since the introduction of the Counterintelligence Law in 2014. At Tuesday’s meeting, Xi said China should proactively shape a safe external environment to better maintain the security of the country’s opening up and promote the deep integration of development and security.

